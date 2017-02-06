Minnesota players considering suing school following appeals panel decision

A story the University of Minnesota would love to go away… isn’t going away.
Following the conclusion of a school appeals panel that cleared four football players in a sexual assault but upheld punishment for six others, a lawyer representing the group told the Associated Press that a lawsuit could be forthcoming against the university following the conclusion of a long and ugly process.
Ryan Pacyga, who represented Antoine Winfield Jr. during the proceedings and has since been brought on by Lee Hutton to help with representation of the other nine players involved, said Saturday “everything is on the table.”
“I think the process needs to be overhauled,” Pacyga said. “It was greatly concerning and any parent ought to be concerned if their student is accused of a Title IX violation, and especially sexual misconduct at the University of Minnesota.”
At the center of the case is an alleged sexual assault involving several football players after a home game last season. Quarterback Seth Green, running back Kobe McCrary, Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault were all cleared in the matter after the appeals hearing but were set to face a one-year suspension. Defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson, as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson, were all expelled from the school while Mark Williams’ one year suspension was upheld. A 10th player, tailback Carlton Djam, had his punishment reduced to a one-year suspension.
Of the group, Green and Winfield were expected to play a potential starting role for Minnesota under new head coach P.J. Fleck in 2017. How a potential lawsuit against the school would affect that remains to be seen, if we reach that point at all.
Either way, it seems like this ugly incident in the Twin Cities isn’t going away anytime soon.
Oregon assistant David Reaves was in the process of being fired. Instead, he resigned.
Reaves left the staff officially on Friday, according to the Eugene Register-Guard and The Oregonian. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest last month for driving under the influence with fellow Ducks assistant Jimmie Dougherty in the passenger’s seat.
Reaves arrived to Eugene from South Florida, where he worked in a variety of roles while working four seasons on Willie Taggart‘s staff. He was to be Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Along with losing his job, Reaves also faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He had signed a 2-year contract worth $300,000 annually with the Ducks.
Evaluating recruiting rankings in early February, when the players in question won’t sign for a day more than a full calendar year, is about as useful as judging a marathon after the first 100 yards. It’s pretty much never notable.
Except in this case, the proverbial marathon here is the Olympic marathon, and the runner in front hopped his way to the front of the lead in a potato sack.
According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Kansas currently leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally for the recruiting class of 2018. Kansas — KANSAS! — is one spot behind LSU and three notches ahead of Alabama as of this writing. The Jayhawks’ class consists of seven members at this point, including 4-star wide receiver JaMarr Chase, 4-star wide receiver Devonta Jason and 4-star Corione Harris. All three players hail from Louisiana, and all three committed on Saturday.
In fact, KU landed six commitments on Saturday and one more today, and all but one of their seven pledges (quarterback Clayton Tune) are from Louisiana.
Can KU hold off the Olympic marathoners charging behind them? It’s too early to say, but the Jayhawks will definitely need to lose the potato sack and start running like the rest of their peers for the first time in a decade.
While it may not contribute much to the win-loss column, Rutgers is expected to undergo a bit of an overhaul on the uniform front.
NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knight’s deal with Nike is set to expire in June and that the school will be switching over to Adidas at that time in a six-year pact worth as much as $10 million in cash and clothes.
That nearly doubles the total amount the school received under their previous deal. While money was no doubt a factor in the switch over, it certainly seems as though Rutgers’ on the field struggles since their move to the Big Ten (in all sports) contributed to Nike not exactly jumping to renew ties:
Sources say the Nike renewal deal never gained serious traction. Although Nike had the right of first refusal, the Oregon-based shoe company declined that option, a source said. Nike’s offer to Rutgers was to keep Rutgers’ annual compensation at $1.1 million, according to multiple sources
Perhaps most notable out of the report was the fact that the school tried to pitch Under Armour on ponying up some big bucks and then creating a rivalry game — complete with a trophy — with Big Ten foe Maryland, one of the flagship schools of the Baltimore-based company. Apparently executives decided it wasn’t worth it, allowing the program to move on to Adidas.
Either way, expect a new set of uniforms on the Scarlet Knights next season with a decidedly different look from what they’ve shown recently.
After losing an assistant to a head-coaching job at the FCS level, DJ Durkin has looked to the SEC to fill the hole.
Following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, Maryland officially announced Monday that Jimmy Brumbaugh has been added to Durkin’s Maryland coaching staff. Brumbaugh will coach the Terrapins’ defensive line as well as carry the title of co-defensive coordinator.
He replaces Mike London, who left last month to become the head coach at Howard.
“Jimmy is an outstanding football coach and I’m thrilled that he’ll be joining our staff,” a statement from the Terps’ head coach began. “He has had a great deal of success everywhere he’s been, winning a conference championship as a player and a national championship while on the LSU staff. He has a track record of developing players and preparing them for the next level. I’m excited to see the immediate impact he’ll have working with our defense.”
The past four seasons (2013-16), Brumbaugh had served as Kentucky’s defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was a full-time assistant at Syracuse from 2010-11.