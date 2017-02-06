Report: Rutgers saying goodbye to Nike as school closes in on Adidas apparel deal

While it may not contribute much to the win-loss column, Rutgers is expected to undergo a bit of an overhaul on the uniform front.

NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knight’s deal with Nike is set to expire in June and that the school will be switching over to Adidas at that time in a six-year pact worth as much as $10 million in cash and clothes.

That nearly doubles the total amount the school received under their previous deal. While money was no doubt a factor in the switch over, it certainly seems as though Rutgers’ on the field struggles since their move to the Big Ten (in all sports) contributed to Nike not exactly jumping to renew ties:

Sources say the Nike renewal deal never gained serious traction. Although Nike had the right of first refusal, the Oregon-based shoe company declined that option, a source said. Nike’s offer to Rutgers was to keep Rutgers’ annual compensation at $1.1 million, according to multiple sources

Perhaps most notable out of the report was the fact that the school tried to pitch Under Armour on ponying up some big bucks and then creating a rivalry game — complete with a trophy — with Big Ten foe Maryland, one of the flagship schools of the Baltimore-based company. Apparently executives decided it wasn’t worth it, allowing the program to move on to Adidas.

Either way, expect a new set of uniforms on the Scarlet Knights next season with a decidedly different look from what they’ve shown recently.