TE Devin Asiasi reportedly considering transfer from Michigan back to West Coast

Devin Asiasi played his high school football on the Left Coast. It appears that the tight end will now look to continue his collegiate playing career in that part of the country as well.
Citing what they described as “a reputable source,” 247Sports.com reported over the weekend that Asiasi is considering a transfer from Michigan. Specifically, the website writes, “Asiasi is in the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast.”
Other than seemingly wanting to be closer to home, no reason as to why Asiasi is considering a transfer from Ann Arbor was given.
USC and UCLA are currently rumored to be among Asiasi’s potential landing spots. One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits. The Trojans were a finalist before Asiasi opted for the Wolverines as well.
As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California. In addition to UM, USC and UCLA, Asiasi held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.
The coaching carousel never stops, not even on Super Bowl Sunday.
West Virginia beat writer Mike Casazza tweets that the Mountaineers have an opening on the coaching staff after cornerbacks coach Danny ‘Blue’ Adams appears to be headed for a similar position at South Florida with head coach Charlie Strong.
While it was assumed that Dana Holgorsen’s staff was complete after the hiring of Tony Dews from Arizona, that will not be the case as he needs one more assistant to round out his set of coaches.
On the surface, it’s a bit odd an assistant would leave a Power Five job for one in the American Athletic Conference but Adams is a Miami native and is very familiar with the Sunshine State from his days as a player with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as a stint as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.
USF recently lost defensive backs coach Corey Bell to Florida so it’s presumed that’s the role that Adams will take over when he gets to Tampa.
He was five foot nothing, 100 and nothing, and he had barely a speck of athletic ability, but boy was his jersey valuable.
Former Notre Dame walk-on Rudy Ruettiger, best known for his story told in the movie Rudy, auctioned off the helmet and jersey from the Irish on Saturday and collected a whopping $241,500 for the two items, per the Associated Press.
The auction for the items was held in conjunction with Super Bowl LI down in Houston, with a portion of the proceeds being turned over to NFL charities. The AP did not note who won the two items or (or paid the six figures), but safe to say they’ve seen the movie more than once and wanted in on a piece of history.
Ruettiger famously recorded a sack during the team’s last game of the 1975 season against Georgia Tech, leading to him being carried off the field by his fellow players in one of the more memorable moments of the program involving a walk-on. The helmet and jersey were kept at Ruettiger’s father’s house but were placed back in his possession after his father’s passing.
Three-quarters of a million dollars is a pretty hefty price for a walk-on’s game used jersey but given the history of the story, it was certainly all worth it for one Notre Dame fan.
The country roads have taken back another.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Arizona assistant Tony Dews will be returning to Morgantown and is expected to take the spot of former West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider, who recently left for the same position at Florida.
Dews is no stranger to the program even if he hasn’t worked much with Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen. In addition to being a graduate assistant at the school, he also served under Rich Rodriguez as a full-time assistant several years ago. Interestingly, Dews has not coached running backs before so he will either be in charge of a new position group or there may be some shuffling of roles on the staff in the coming weeks.
The move is the second departure from Rodriguez’ staff at Arizona this offseason and may hamper the team’s recruiting given Dews’ reputation for landing prospects. The good news for the Wildcats, at least, is that National Signing Day is already in the books for 2017 and there’s plenty of time to find a replacement for the Wildcats.
One day before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, a former assistant is expected to get a job in the same city.
According to the Houston Chronicle, ex-Falcons tight ends coach Chris Scelfo has been hired by Major Applewhite to coach the offensive line for the Cougars.
Scelfo most notably was the head coach at Tulane from 1998-2006, winning two bowl games with the Green Wave but otherwise posting a lackluster 37–57 record.