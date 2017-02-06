TE Devin Asiasi reportedly considering transfer from Michigan back to West Coast

Devin Asiasi played his high school football on the Left Coast. It appears that the tight end will now look to continue his collegiate playing career in that part of the country as well.

Citing what they described as “a reputable source,” 247Sports.com reported over the weekend that Asiasi is considering a transfer from Michigan. Specifically, the website writes, “Asiasi is in the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast.”

Other than seemingly wanting to be closer to home, no reason as to why Asiasi is considering a transfer from Ann Arbor was given.

USC and UCLA are currently rumored to be among Asiasi’s potential landing spots. One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits. The Trojans were a finalist before Asiasi opted for the Wolverines as well.

As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California. In addition to UM, USC and UCLA, Asiasi held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.