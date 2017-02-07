Arkansas adds NFL assistant to fill coaching hole

In looking to fill a spot on his college coaching staff, Bret Bielema turned to a recent NFLer.

The football program announced Tuesday afternoon that John Scott Jr. has been hired to serve as the Razorbacks’ defensive line coach. Scott had spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, first as a defensive quality control coach and then last year as a defensive line assistant coach.

“With our transition to the 3-4 scheme, John was a candidate that I came across early in the process,” Bielema said in a statement. “After his interview and further research on his familiarity with the 3-4, he rose to the top and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

Scott’s first job at the FBS level came as the line coach at Texas Tech (2012-13). The first 10 years of his coaching career came at FCS programs Georgia Southern, Western Carolina and Norfolk State.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of coach Bielema’s staff and begin working hand-in-hand with coach Paul Rhoads and the rest of the staff on making this a great defense,” said Scott Jr. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers the last two years to enhance my knowledge and develop players in the 3-4 scheme. Over half of my coaching career has been teaching the 3-4 scheme and I’m excited to implement the knowledge I’ve learned in the pro and college ranks at Arkansas. I’m looking forward to being part of something great at the University of Arkansas and I’m excited to work with the defensive lineman and rest of the players.”