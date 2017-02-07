BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Army cadets take the field before the start of the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipman game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Army’s DC suspended, fined $25k for role in WakeyLeaks

1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2017, 1:07 PM EST

If you thought the scandal dubbed “WakeyLeaks” had run its course, think again.

Tuesday afternoon, Army announced that, following an investigation that began in December, it has concluded that current defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, along with former assistant coach Ray McCartney, were “involved in mishandling information about the Wake Forest football program.” The probe unearthed facts that allowed the service academy to reach the conclusion that both coaches had “obtained non-public information” and, most damning of all, “took actions to conceal the information and its source.”

As a result, Bateman has been fined $25,000 and suspended from all football-related activities for a period of two weeks.  Additionally, Bateman will be required to attend an ethics training program.

“Our commitment is to foster a culture of excellence and winning in everything we do,” USMA superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. said in a statement. “It does not mean that we win at all costs. Rather, it means winning in accordance with our values and who we are as an institution and a nation. When we win, we will do so honorably, remaining true to the values and standards that define us.”

“Although no NCAA rules were violated, these actions do not represent our values,” athletic director Boo Corrigan. “We appreciate Wake Forest bringing this matter to our attention and I want to apologize to the Wake Forest administration and to the West Point community.”

In mid-December, Wake Forest announced that an internal investigation had revealed that former football staffer Tommy Elrod, a radio announcer for Demon Deacon football games, had, starting in 2014, provided and passed along proprietary and confidential information to Wake opponents.  Elrod had played for Wake and then was associated with the football program for 11 seasons but wasn’t retained by head coach Dave Clawson in 2014, moving on to the IMG radio network and the broadcast of his alma mater’s football games.

Both Louisville and Virginia Tech were fined $25,000 by the ACC for their roles in the scandal.  Shane Beamer, a former VT assistant now at Georgia, was fined $25,000 as well.

Nick Saban releases statement on Steve Sarkisian’s departure

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (R) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide talk on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

An hour or so after losing his offensive coordinator, Nick Saban has addressed the development.

Amidst reports of a strained relationship with his boss, Steve Sarkisian officially left as the coordinator at Alabama for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons Tuesday afternoon.  Sarkisian served all of one game as UA’s coordinator, the national championship loss to Clemson.

In a statement, Saban described Sarkisian as “an outstanding coach” and wished him well in his new role.  Below is the entire statement, which Saban uses to briefly touch on finding a replacement.

We appreciate all Coach Sarkisian did for our program during his time here. He is an outstanding coach, and we wish him the best in his new role as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. As always, when we have an opening on our staff, we will use it as an opportunity to go out and hire the best coach available.

Mike Locksley, Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator, as well as a pair of former Oregon head coaches, Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich, have been mentioned as potential replacements.

Report: Relationship with Saban had ‘deteriorated’ prior to Sarkisian leaving for Atlanta

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
9 Comments
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

It was rumored that part of the reason Lane Kiffin left as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the head job at FAU was because of an increasingly strained relationship with Nick Saban.  Based on one report, Kiffin’s replacement knows the feeling quite well.

Tuesday, the stunning news dropped that Steve Sarkisian had left his post as Alabama’s coordinator to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.  Not long after, a report emerged that painted the relationship between Saban and Sarkisian as less than rosy because of were described as disagreements in “system philosophy.”

From SBNation.com:

Multiple sources have confirmed to SB Nation that after meetings with Alabama head coach Nick Saban following the Championship, the relationship between Saban and Sarkisian deteriorated amid disagreements in “system philosophy,” per one source. Both parties planned to move on following Signing Day last Wednesday, and Saban was aware of Sarkisian’s contact with the Falcons.

One source described the problems between Sarkisian and Saban as “too similar” to the relationship between Saban and former coordinator Kiffin.

“There was an effort on Saban’s part not to repeat the same problem. This wasn’t going to work out,” a source close to Sarkisian told SB Nation.

That’s the past, of course, and Saban has already no doubt looked to the future when it comes to a replacement.  Mike Locksley, named co-coordinator last month, is certainly one in-house candidate, although other names have emerged as well.

Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian named Atlanta Falcons OC

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Getty Images
5 Comments
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

It appears Nick Saban will once again be forced to replace his offensive coordinator.

In the wake of Lane Kiffin‘s decision to take the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, Saban had promoted Steve Sarkisian to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama.  Nearly two months later, it looks as if Sarkisian is off to the NFL.

Sarkisian would replace Kyle Shanahan, who left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan replaced Chip Kelly, who was rumored to be a candidate for the Atlanta job reportedly claimed by Sarkisian.

As for a replacement, Saban may not have to look very far.  Mike Locksley was named the co-coordinator last month, and could see the “co-” in the title dropped in short order.  A former head coach at New Mexico as well as the interim head coach at Maryland for a half a season, Locksley has also been a coordinator at the latter as well as Illinois.

UPDATED 12:11 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Falcons have officially announced the hiring of Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator.

Texas’ second-leading receiver opts for head-start on life after football

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Jake Oliver #6 of the Texas Longhorns is pulled to the ground by the TCU Horned Frogs defense at Darrell K Royal -Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

As Tom Herman embarks on his first year of the reclamation project that is Texas football, the new head coach will have one less veteran presence on the offensive side of the ball.

Monday night, Jake Oliver confirmed in a statement that he has decided to forego his remaining season of eligibility in order to get a start on his post-football career.  The wide receiver has already graduated from UT, with a portion of his moving-forward statement revealing that “[it] helped me [I] already have a job in hand.” What that job is hasn’t been divulged.

“Even though I’m going to miss football,” Oliver wrote, “I’m really excited to take on a new challenge.

“I’ll always bleed burnt orange.”

This past season, Oliver was second on the Longhorns with 33 receptions.  His 358 yards were fifth on the team.

Entering this past season, Oliver hadn’t caught a pass as his UT career had previously consisted of a redshirt his true freshman season in 2013, no playing time in 2014 and special teams action only in 2015.