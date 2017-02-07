Colorado says AD, chancellor knew of allegations, signed off on assistant calling plays in bowl game

A story out of Colorado that, relatively speaking, has flown under the radar has added yet another layer.
CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault. Monday, the Boulder Daily Camera writes, “he University of Colorado said that both Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George approved of the decision to allow former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin to call plays at the team’s bowl game despite knowing about allegations of domestic violence against Tumpkin.”
An ex-girlfriend had accused Tumpkin of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year. She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.
Despite knowledge of the allegations — the alleged victim first went to the wife of head coach Mike MacIntyre with her claims — all parties agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon.
“With no official documents in hand from a court or an investigation by police, we felt we were not in a position to take any personnel action,” CU spokeswoman Deborah Mendez Wilson told the Daily Camera regarding the decision to allow Tumpkin to coach despite the domestic violence cloud hanging over their collective heads. “Rick George updates the chancellor on personnel issues and decisions routinely in their bimonthly meetings. The decision on who was going to call plays was made by Coach MacIntyre, and Rick George supported that decision.”
Tumpkin received a $15,000 bowl bonus for coaching in the game, part of what turned out to be a severance payday of nearly $80,000.
Reassigned at LSU last week, Jabbar Juluke has made his way back to an on-field coaching capacity at another Power Five program.
Juluke, Texas Tech announced Tuesday, has been added by Kliff Kingsbury as his new running backs coach. The hiring marks a return of sorts as Juluke spent a few weeks at Tech last year before leaving for a job at LSU.
Five days ago, Juluke was reassigned to a position outside of the Tigers football program but within the LSU athletic department.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Juluke and his family back to Lubbock,” Kingsbury said. “Coach Juluke has worked with several tremendous running backs over his career and his knowledge of that position will greatly benefit our offense. His experience on the recruiting trail is also very valuable, and I know he will have a significant impact in all phases of our program.”
Juluke had just completed his first year with the Tigers. It marked his first Power Five job and just his second at the FBS level (Louisiana Tech, 2013-15).
In looking to fill a spot on his college coaching staff, Bret Bielema turned to a recent NFLer.
The football program announced Tuesday afternoon that John Scott Jr. has been hired to serve as the Razorbacks’ defensive line coach. Scott had spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, first as a defensive quality control coach and then last year as a defensive line assistant coach.
“With our transition to the 3-4 scheme, John was a candidate that I came across early in the process,” Bielema said in a statement. “After his interview and further research on his familiarity with the 3-4, he rose to the top and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”
Scott’s first job at the FBS level came as the line coach at Texas Tech (2012-13). The first 10 years of his coaching career came at FCS programs Georgia Southern, Western Carolina and Norfolk State.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of coach Bielema’s staff and begin working hand-in-hand with coach Paul Rhoads and the rest of the staff on making this a great defense,” said Scott Jr. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers the last two years to enhance my knowledge and develop players in the 3-4 scheme. Over half of my coaching career has been teaching the 3-4 scheme and I’m excited to implement the knowledge I’ve learned in the pro and college ranks at Arkansas. I’m looking forward to being part of something great at the University of Arkansas and I’m excited to work with the defensive lineman and rest of the players.”
West Virginia’s loss is officially South Florida’s gain.
A couple of days after the reports first surfaced, USF announced in a press release Tuesday that Danny “Blue” Adams has been hired as part of Charlie Strong‘s first football staff with the program. Adams will serve as defensive backs coach and replace Corey Bell, who left for a job at Florida earlier this month.
Last season was Adams’ first at WVU as defensive backs coach, and first at the FBS level.
“Blue coached one of the best cornerbacks in the country last season and has great experience both on the collegiate and professional level as a player and a coach,” Strong said in a statement. “He is a Miami native with great ties in the state of Florida and will be an excellent addition to our staff at USF.”
Prior to his brief stint in Morgantown, Adams spent four seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Purdue in 2010 before moving on the Northern Iowa thew following season in his first year as a full-time on-field assistant.
In a day full of unexpected coaching developments, here’s the latest one.
Georgia officials have confirmed that Tracy Rocker is no longer a part of Kirby Smart‘s coaching staff. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected divorce was given.
Rocker had spent the past three seasons as the Bulldogs’ line coach. In 2015, Mark Richt‘s last season at the school, Rocker was given the added title of associate head coach.
Before coming to Georgia, Rocker spent three seasons in the same position with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Prior to that, the College Football Hall of Famer spent two years working the line at his alma mater Auburn.
Rocker and Kevin Sherrer were the only Richt assistants retained by Smart when he took the reins following the 2015 season. Sherrer remains on staff as the Bulldogs’ outside linebackers coach.