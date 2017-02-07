Ed Orgeron reaches into USC past for one hire, adds another in-state coach to LSU staff

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has filled out his staff after two departures and not surprisingly used both Southern California and local Louisiana ties to fill each spot.

Orgeron has hired USC running backs coach Tommie Robinson to fill the same position with the Tigers, the school announced Tuesday evening. Jabbar Juluke previously occupied the same coaching spot for LSU, but was first reassigned before eventually winding up back with Texas Tech in the same role.

The hire of Robinson adds a very talented recruiter to the staff and somebody who is very familiar with the head coach’s style running the show. The two previously were on the same staff with the Trojans back in 2013 when they first worked for Lane Kiffin — right up until he was dismissed and Orgeron took over the program in Los Angeles.

“Tommie was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year and is considered one of the top running back coaches in college football,” Orgeron said in a release. “Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”

For the other staff opening, LSU went a bit more local and hired Louisiana Tech coach Mickey Joseph. While he coached tailbacks with the Bulldogs, he’ll fill in for the departed Dameyune Craig, after he was dismissed as wide receivers coach last week.

Coincidentally, Joseph took over Juluke’s position in Ruston as a coach and will, in a bit of a roundabout way, be following him to LSU too.

Either way, it’s pretty clear that Orgeron targeted two very good recruiters who he’s familiar with to round out his 2017 staff with the Tigers.