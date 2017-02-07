Georgia assistant D.J. Looney reportedly returns to Mississippi State

The coaching carousel keeps on turning, even as we move further and further away from National Signing Day and inch closer to spring football.

The latest move apparently is an intra-conference one as Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney is headed back to his alma mater Mississippi State. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman first reported the move on Tuesday afternoon.

While things were not abundantly clear from reports, Looney’s role may or may not be as on-field coach on the Bulldogs staff. While there could be other moves forthcoming for head coach Dan Mullen, both John Hevesy (offensive line) and Scott Sallach (tight ends) are still listed as coaches on the school’s website at the two positions that Looney is reportedly going to help out with.

No matter what the full-time role ends up being, the return to Starkville is no doubt a welcome one after Looney was a three-year letter winner with MSU. The move back to the area also follows coaching stops at Central Arkansas and East Mississippi Community College.