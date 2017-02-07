Indiana reportedly turning to Houston to replace assistant lost to Michigan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Indiana appears to be wasting little time in filling the most recent hole on its coaching staff.

Just a little over a week after losing a coach to a rival Big Ten school, multiple media outlets HERE and HERE are reporting that Darren Hiller is expected to be hired as IU’s new offensive line coach. Hiller had just been hired by new Houston head coach Major Applewhite for the the same job last month.

Hiller would replace Greg Frey, who left late last month for a spot on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.

Prior to the new job at UH, Hiller had spent the 2016 season at USF. He’s also coached FBS-level lines at Cincinnati (2013-15), Nevada (2012) and Arkansas State (2002-11).

First-year head coach Tom Allen has been busy of late replacing coaches he’d already had in place. In addition to Frey, Allen was forced to replace Shawn Watson, who left his job as IU’s quarterbacks coach for the coordinator job at Pittsburgh.