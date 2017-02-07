Indiana reportedly turning to Houston to replace assistant lost to Michigan

Indiana appears to be wasting little time in filling the most recent hole on its coaching staff.
Just a little over a week after losing a coach to a rival Big Ten school, multiple media outlets HERE and HERE are reporting that Darren Hiller is expected to be hired as IU’s new offensive line coach. Hiller had just been hired by new Houston head coach Major Applewhite for the the same job last month.
Hiller would replace Greg Frey, who left late last month for a spot on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.
Prior to the new job at UH, Hiller had spent the 2016 season at USF. He’s also coached FBS-level lines at Cincinnati (2013-15), Nevada (2012) and Arkansas State (2002-11).
First-year head coach Tom Allen has been busy of late replacing coaches he’d already had in place. In addition to Frey, Allen was forced to replace Shawn Watson, who left his job as IU’s quarterbacks coach for the coordinator job at Pittsburgh.
Because, of course.
With the Baylor football program mired in the midst of an ongoing and lingering sexual assault scandal, the Baptist university has yet another controversy with which to deal, with the Waco Tribune reporting that 33-year-old Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday morning. Specifically, the assistant strength & conditioning coach for the Bears football program was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution.
The arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.
Washington was a part of new head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff at Temple, following his boss from Philadelphia to Waco. His time at BU was short-lived, however, as Washington saw his employment immediately terminated as a result of the arrest.
“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”
For whatever reason, the personnel attrition train has made an inordinate amount of stops in Columbia the past month or so.
On his Twitter account Monday night, Boosie Whitlow confirmed that he has decided to transfer from South Carolina and will be “furthering my education else where (sic).” No reason for deciding to move on from the Gamecocks was given.
As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016.
Whitlow is at least the sixth Gamecock to leave the football program since the calendar flipped from 2016 to 2017.
In early January, USC announced that three players — running back David Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser — “have elected to forego their final year of eligibility at South Carolina and will not return for their senior season in 2017.” Just shy of a month later, the university announced that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, had decided to leave as well.
Louisville has suspended defensive back Alphonso Carter after he was arrested after a December traffic stop turned into a felony gun charge. A Jefferson (Ky.) District Court citation says Carter was pulled over when a Louisville Metro Police officer found a loaded handgun underneath his driver’s seat, for which Carter did not have a permit.
Louisville says it first learned of the incident today.
“We had no previous knowledge of these charges until earlier today, and upon learning of these charges, Alphonso Carter has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities,” Bobby Petrino said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
He is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.
Carter traveled to the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl but did not play in the game due to an injury.
Incidentally, Petrino spoke at the Citrus Bowl press conference about his team’s zero-tolerance policy with guns.
“Every player on our team knows that you cannot have a gun and cannot have it on campus,” he said. “It is a crime to have a gun on campus. You’re dismissed from campus immediately.”
A junior from Fort Washington, Md., who arrived at Louisville via Iowa Western Community College, Carter played in 11 games in 2016 and recorded two tackles.
Oregon assistant David Reaves was in the process of being fired. Instead, he resigned.
Reaves left the staff officially on Friday, according to the Eugene Register-Guard and The Oregonian. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest last month for driving under the influence with fellow Ducks assistant Jimmie Dougherty in the passenger’s seat.
Reaves arrived to Eugene from South Florida, where he worked in a variety of roles while working four seasons on Willie Taggart‘s staff. He was to be Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Along with losing his job, Reaves also faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He had signed a 2-year contract worth $300,000 annually with the Ducks.