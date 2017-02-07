N.C. State defensive line coach leaving for same position in the NFL, replacement already lined up

Lose one, gain one. At least that’s how it looked for N.C. State on Tuesday as they shuffled one defensive line coach out and welcomed another not long after.
Per Fox Sports, Wolfpack defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is headed to take the same position on the staff of the New Orleans Saints. While the move is a bit of a blow given the solid reputation he enjoyed as a recruited, head coach Dave Doeren didn’t waste much time in finding a replacement.
That’s because 247Sports’ Josh Newberg reports that Texas Tech defensive line coach Kevin Patrick will be headed to Raleigh to take the same assignment. Patrick reportedly had an offer to join Charlie Strong‘s staff in the same role at South Florida, but will be going to the ACC instead of the AAC.
We’ve seen plenty of movement on the coaching carousel this week but N.C. State might take the cake for the quickest departure/arrival combination for an open coaching position.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has filled out his staff after two departures and not surprisingly used both Southern California and local Louisiana ties to fill each spot.
Orgeron has hired USC running backs coach Tommie Robinson to fill the same position with the Tigers, the school announced Tuesday evening. Jabbar Juluke previously occupied the same coaching spot for LSU, but was first reassigned before eventually winding up back with Texas Tech in the same role.
The hire of Robinson adds a very talented recruiter to the staff and somebody who is very familiar with the head coach’s style running the show. The two previously were on the same staff with the Trojans back in 2013 when they first worked for Lane Kiffin — right up until he was dismissed and Orgeron took over the program in Los Angeles.
“Tommie was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year and is considered one of the top running back coaches in college football,” Orgeron said in a release. “Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”
For the other staff opening, LSU went a bit more local and hired Louisiana Tech coach Mickey Joseph. While he coached tailbacks with the Bulldogs, he’ll fill in for the departed Dameyune Craig, after he was dismissed as wide receivers coach last week.
Coincidentally, Joseph took over Juluke’s position in Ruston as a coach and will, in a bit of a roundabout way, be following him to LSU too.
Either way, it’s pretty clear that Orgeron targeted two very good recruiters who he’s familiar with to round out his 2017 staff with the Tigers.
After a number of rumors and reports, Tennessee has officially hired former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke.
Vols head coach Butch Jones announced the move in a school release, which confirms that Hoke will be brought onto the staff as associate head coach/defensive line.
“We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family,” Jones said in a statement. “We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization.”
In addition to bringing on Hoke, Tennessee has also hired Walt Wells as the team’s new offensive line coach. The Nashville native joins the program after having previously served as assistant head coach/offensive line at Eastern Kentucky two seasons ago. He replaces Don Mahoney, who did not have his contract renewed by the program after struggles at the position in 2016.
Steve Stripling, who previously occupied Hoke’s position as defensive line coach the past four seasons, was named director of football program development.
The moves will no doubt add to a pressure-packed 2017 season for Jones and company in Knoxville.
The coaching carousel keeps on turning, even as we move further and further away from National Signing Day and inch closer to spring football.
The latest move apparently is an intra-conference one as Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney is headed back to his alma mater Mississippi State. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman first reported the move on Tuesday afternoon.
While things were not abundantly clear from reports, Looney’s role may or may not be as on-field coach on the Bulldogs staff. While there could be other moves forthcoming for head coach Dan Mullen, both John Hevesy (offensive line) and Scott Sallach (tight ends) are still listed as coaches on the school’s website at the two positions that Looney is reportedly going to help out with.
No matter what the full-time role ends up being, the return to Starkville is no doubt a welcome one after Looney was a three-year letter winner with MSU. The move back to the area also follows coaching stops at Central Arkansas and East Mississippi Community College.
Two Texas high school football coaches are reconnecting again, this time at the college level.
SMU head coach Chad Morris is expected to hire former Texas assistant (and longtime high school coach in the state) Jeff Traylor to his staff, according to several reports. ESPN Central Texas notes that the move is expected to come with an associate head coaching title as well.
Traylor was a splashy hire by former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong and was brought onboard in Austin to help connect with coaches around the state as well as recruit players who were familiar with him winning several state championships at the high school level. He recently served as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator the past two years but was not retained by Tom Herman and did not follow Strong to South Florida.
The move should strengthen ties to local recruits even further for the Mustangs, who have boasted quite a bit about the school signing exclusively in-state players since Morris took over the team.