Nick Saban releases statement on Steve Sarkisian’s departure

If you thought the scandal dubbed “WakeyLeaks” had run its course, think again.

Tuesday afternoon, Army announced that, following an investigation that began in December, it has concluded that current defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, along with former assistant coach Ray McCartney, were “involved in mishandling information about the Wake Forest football program.” The probe unearthed facts that allowed the service academy to reach the conclusion that both coaches had “obtained non-public information” and, most damning of all, “took actions to conceal the information and its source.”

As a result, Bateman has been fined $25,000 and suspended from all football-related activities for a period of two weeks. Additionally, Bateman will be required to attend an ethics training program.

“Our commitment is to foster a culture of excellence and winning in everything we do,” USMA superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. said in a statement. “It does not mean that we win at all costs. Rather, it means winning in accordance with our values and who we are as an institution and a nation. When we win, we will do so honorably, remaining true to the values and standards that define us.”

“Although no NCAA rules were violated, these actions do not represent our values,” athletic director Boo Corrigan. “We appreciate Wake Forest bringing this matter to our attention and I want to apologize to the Wake Forest administration and to the West Point community.”

In mid-December, Wake Forest announced that an internal investigation had revealed that former football staffer Tommy Elrod, a radio announcer for Demon Deacon football games, had, starting in 2014, provided and passed along proprietary and confidential information to Wake opponents. Elrod had played for Wake and then was associated with the football program for 11 seasons but wasn’t retained by head coach Dave Clawson in 2014, moving on to the IMG radio network and the broadcast of his alma mater’s football games.

Both Louisville and Virginia Tech were fined $25,000 by the ACC for their roles in the scandal. Shane Beamer, a former VT assistant now at Georgia, was fined $25,000 as well.