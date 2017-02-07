Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian named Atlanta Falcons OC

It appears Nick Saban will once again be forced to replace his offensive coordinator.

In the wake of Lane Kiffin‘s decision to take the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, Saban had promoted Steve Sarkisian to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Nearly two months later, it looks as if Sarkisian is off to the NFL.

Source confirms that Steve Sarkisian is all but certain to be named the #Falcons next offensive coordinator. Announcement forthcoming. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 7, 2017

Sarkisian would replace Kyle Shanahan, who left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan replaced Chip Kelly, who was rumored to be a candidate for the Atlanta job reportedly claimed by Sarkisian.

As for a replacement, Saban may not have to look very far. Mike Locksley was named the co-coordinator last month, and could see the “co-” in the title dropped in short order. A former head coach at New Mexico as well as the interim head coach at Maryland for a half a season, Locksley has also been a coordinator at the latter as well as Illinois.

UPDATED 12:11 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Falcons have officially announced the hiring of Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator.