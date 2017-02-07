SMU expected to name former Texas assistant as new associate head coach

Two Texas high school football coaches are reconnecting again, this time at the college level.

SMU head coach Chad Morris is expected to hire former Texas assistant (and longtime high school coach in the state) Jeff Traylor to his staff, according to several reports. ESPN Central Texas notes that the move is expected to come with an associate head coaching title as well.

Traylor was a splashy hire by former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong and was brought onboard in Austin to help connect with coaches around the state as well as recruit players who were familiar with him winning several state championships at the high school level. He recently served as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator the past two years but was not retained by Tom Herman and did not follow Strong to South Florida.

The move should strengthen ties to local recruits even further for the Mustangs, who have boasted quite a bit about the school signing exclusively in-state players since Morris took over the team.