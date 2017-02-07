TCU confirms pair of additions to Gary Patterson’s football staff, including Sonny Dykes

Gary Patterson has officially filled one hole in his TCU coaching staff as well as bringing in an experienced offensive mind to his football program.

In a press release, TCU announced that Chris Thomsen has been added as the Horned Frogs’ offensive line coach. Thomsen, a former TCU football and baseball player, had spent the past four seasons as the line coach at Arizona State. He also held the title of assistant head coach.

Thomsen will replace Jarrett Anderson, who coached the line the last three seasons. Anderson will remain on staff as inside wide receivers coach.

Additionally, the addition of Sonny Dykes as an offensive analyst/consultant was confirmed as well.

Dykes had spent the past seven seasons as a head coach — four at Cal (2013-16) and three at Louisiana Tech (2010-12). After being fired by the former school, he was considered a candidate for the offensive coordinator position at Arizona State. Family issues, however, made TCU a better fit at the moment.