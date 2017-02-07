Tennessee officially hires Brady Hoke as new DL coach, adds Walt Wells as OL coach

After a number of rumors and reports, Tennessee has officially hired former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke.

Vols head coach Butch Jones announced the move in a school release, which confirms that Hoke will be brought onto the staff as associate head coach/defensive line.

“We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family,” Jones said in a statement. “We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization.”

In addition to bringing on Hoke, Tennessee has also hired Walt Wells as the team’s new offensive line coach. The Nashville native joins the program after having previously served as assistant head coach/offensive line at Eastern Kentucky two seasons ago. He replaces Don Mahoney, who did not have his contract renewed by the program after struggles at the position in 2016.

Steve Stripling, who previously occupied Hoke’s position as defensive line coach the past four seasons, was named director of football program development.

The moves will no doubt add to a pressure-packed 2017 season for Jones and company in Knoxville.