Texas Tech brings back ‘reassigned’ LSU assistant Jabbar Juluke as RBs coach

Reassigned at LSU last week, Jabbar Juluke has made his way back to an on-field coaching capacity at another Power Five program.

Juluke, Texas Tech announced Tuesday, has been added by Kliff Kingsbury as his new running backs coach. The hiring marks a return of sorts as Juluke spent a few weeks at Tech last year before leaving for a job at LSU.

Five days ago, Juluke was reassigned to a position outside of the Tigers football program but within the LSU athletic department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Juluke and his family back to Lubbock,” Kingsbury said. “Coach Juluke has worked with several tremendous running backs over his career and his knowledge of that position will greatly benefit our offense. His experience on the recruiting trail is also very valuable, and I know he will have a significant impact in all phases of our program.”

Juluke had just completed his first year with the Tigers. It marked his first Power Five job and just his second at the FBS level (Louisiana Tech, 2013-15).