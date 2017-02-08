WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 19: The Baylor Bears take the field before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Big 12 to withhold 25 percent of Baylor’s revenue ‘pending third-party verification of changes’

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

Baylor’s conference is laying down what could prove to be a very significant financial hammer on the university.  Or a means to change. One of the two.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday that it withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.” According to the conference’s release, its board of directors voted unanimously on the measure.

Baylor itself didn’t have a vote in the matter.

“The Board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable,” said Oklahoma president and Big 12 board chairman David Boren in a statement. “Effective immediately, the Conference is withholding 25 percent of Baylor’s share of any future revenue distribution until the proper execution of controls is independently verified. By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems. The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”

The action is in direct response to the sexual assault scandal that enveloped the school last year and resulted in the head football coach, athletic director and president losing their jobs.

On its surface, the measure could cost the university’s athletic department upwards of $8 million annually if the revenue that’s being held doesn’t ultimately find its way to the school. The reality, though, is this is appears to merely be a way for the conference to push one of its members toward enacting changes that are wholly necessary.

In that vein, the university’s acting president, David E. Garland, released a statement shortly after the Big 12’s announcement, highlighting the actions the school has taken in the wake of the scandal.

Upon learning the scope and scale of the troubling incidents that occurred within our campus community through an independent investigation, Baylor University took unprecedented corrective actions that led to leadership changes within the University administration and athletic department and 105 recommendations to strengthen the safety and security of our students. No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus.

“Under the University’s new leadership, Baylor has demonstrated a firm commitment to athletics compliance and integrity, increased awareness and prevention of sexual assault, implementation of Title IX best practices and providing comprehensive support services for any student in need of them. Baylor already had planned to hire an outside auditor to audit the implementation of our enhanced practices, and we welcome the Big 12 Conference’s request of an independent review. While the withholding of conference distributions is an unexpected financial event, we do not deem these actions to materially impact the overall financial position of the University. We pledge our full cooperation, and we will work with the Big 12 Conference to conduct the audit as expeditiously as possible.

“This third-party review at the request of the Big 12 Conference will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress to date and our ongoing commitment in establishing Baylor as a leading institution in athletics compliance and governance and for preventing and addressing sexual assaults on college campuses.

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

A funny thing happens when your football program has one of the most successful seasons in school history and you have a Heisman Trophy player on your roster. Donations tend to come in either more frequently or in higher volume. Thanks to a successful 2016 season, Louisville announced stadium renovations to Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium will be able to be completed a year ahead of schedule and be ready in time for the 2018 season.

The school announced the acceptance of some extra significant donations from corporate sponsors Pepsi and Norton Healthcare, which recently donated $5 million to the stadium project.

“We are extremely appreciative for Norton Healthcare’s generous gift to allow this project to forge ahead,” Tom Jurich, Louisville Vice President and Director of Athletics said. “They have always been a tremendous partner for our department, and this major gift certainly strengthens their commitment. The project is moving along steadily, and I’m very grateful for everyone who has contributed to the future of this program. Their gifts have enabled us to move up the completion date.”

Stadium renovations on Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium were announced prior to the 2015 season and officially got under way last November following the conclusion of the 2016 regular season. The project will add 10,000 additional seats in the north end zone, closing up the bowl structure rather than keeping the one end of the stadium without seats. Being able to get a jump start on selling potentially 10,000 new tickets a year ahead of schedule is great news for Louisville and the school’s finances, as it was not originally planning to have the additional ticket (and concession?) revenue for another year. Every little bit helps, right?

As long as everything goes to the upgraded timeline, Louisville will play its first football game in the expanded and renovated stadium on September 8, 2018 against Indiana State, a week after opening the 2018 season in Orlando against Alabama.

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

Alabama needs an offensive coordinator after losing Steve Sarkisian to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but could Nick Saban go as far as to bring in Chip Kelly to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff? The combination seems to be too interesting to ignore, the former Oregon head coach is not throwing his visor into the conversation at this time.

In a brief insider buzz video by Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, Kelly has no interest in the vacancy on the Alabama coaching staff. Instead, Kelly has a desire to remain in the National Football League as either a head coach (that won’t happen after being fired from two head coaching gigs in as many seasons) or an offensive coordinator (this is more likely, but far from a given after how his offensive system has been exploited the last few years in the pros).

Of course, it is worth reminding readers coaches will never, or very rarely, express interest in any particular job that may be on the market. Kelly is no stranger to turning aside any number of coaching rumors over the years from denying interest in any NFL opportunities during his time at Oregon and denying interest in any college jobs during his time in the NFL. Of course, Kelly always had a job when previously asked to address coaching rumors, and now Kelly is sitting on the unemployment line of football coaches after being fired by the San Francisco 49ers. That makes this round of rumor denials different, because he is very much available.

This is not to say Kelly is lying about his level of interest in the Alabama offensive coordinator job. It is still possible Kelly will be an attractive coaching candidate for any number of jobs the next time the coaching carousel gets in full swing next season, both as an offensive coordinator and as a (college) head coach.

There is another former Oregon coach who could end up being a more likely possibility. Mark Helfrich, like Kelly, has been a trendy name in the rumor mill for the Alabama job. Helfrich was fired by Oregon this past season after a disappointing season. Saban could just stay in house too with Mike Locksley a viable candidate already on the staff.

Saban has said before Alabama will always find a way to hire the best possible coaches they can when the program loses coaches to other jobs, and there is no question that should continue with this latest coaching vacancy to fill.

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

After a couple of days of calm on the legal front, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, Boise State defensive back Kameron Miles (pictured, left) was arrested very early Wednesday morning and charged with one count of domestic battery.  Officers from the Boise Police Department were called to the scene of what was originally believed to be a road-rage incident that was instead domestic situation involving Miles and a female victim that was known to the player.

From the BPD’s statement on the incident:

As officers were responding they received more information the situation was reportedly a physical domestic altercation which had reportedly occurred earlier at a residence near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Amy Avenue. Officers arrived and were able to make contact with the victim and gather evidence of a verbal argument which had occurred between a male suspect and the female victim, known to each other.

“The argument escalated when the suspect is alleged to have physically battered the victim. The victim left the residence in a vehicle, and met with police in the area of Broadway and Front. Officers were later able to locate the suspect, identified as Miles, who had left the residence in a separate vehicle. Miles was transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked under the above charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

BSU officials are aware of the incident but have no public comment on the development.

This is, though, at least the third legal incident involving Miles in less than three years.  Just last week, the Press-Tribune reports, Miles pleaded guilty to a drug paraphernalia charge.  In March of 2014, Miles, originally a Texas A&M signee, was dismissed by the Aggies following an arrest for theft.

“My actions (do) not reflect my character, I made a mistake and I accept full responsibility & the consequences of my actions,” Miles wrote in Twitter apology at the time.

After a year in the junior college ranks, Miles transferred to the Broncos.  He has played in 23 games the past two seasons, and is expected to compete for playing time as a redshirt senior this season.

UPDATED 4:28 p.m. ET: A Boise State official has confirmed to CFT that Miles has been dismissed from the Broncos football program following his latest brush with the law.

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

An assistant who’s had an interesting offseason to say the least has seen it take another twist.

In late December, Jimmie Dougherty was hired by Oregon to be the Ducks’ wide receivers coach.  A little over a month later, Dougherty is leaving Eugene to take a similar job at Pac-12 rival UCLA.

In addition to receiver coach, Dougherty will serve as the Bruins’ passing-game coordinator.

“Knowing Jimmie since 2009 and having been able to see him in action at practice, during games and in the meeting room, it’s exciting to add a coach of his caliber to our staff,” a statement from head coach Jim Mora began. “Not only is he one of the top wide receivers coaches in the country and a very, very good recruiter, his previous working relationships with Jedd (Fisch) and Hank (Fraley) will undoubtedly bring cohesion to our team.”

Dougherty replaces Eric Yarber, who left less than a week ago for the same job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Dougherty spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst at Michigan.  Fisch served as the quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator for the Wolverines before moving on to the Bruins last month as offensive coordinator.

Late last month, Dougherty was the passenger in a car driven by Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves, which was pulled over by police and led to a drunk-driving charge for the latter.  Dougherty was not charged with any crime and was not expected to be disciplined by the university prior to his move south; Reaves, however, resigned earlier this week.