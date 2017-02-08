Boise State’s Kameron Miles arrested for domestic battery, dismissed

After a couple of days of calm on the legal front, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, Boise State defensive back Kameron Miles (pictured, left) was arrested very early Wednesday morning and charged with one count of domestic battery. Officers from the Boise Police Department were called to the scene of what was originally believed to be a road-rage incident that was instead domestic situation involving Miles and a female victim that was known to the player.

From the BPD’s statement on the incident:

As officers were responding they received more information the situation was reportedly a physical domestic altercation which had reportedly occurred earlier at a residence near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Amy Avenue. Officers arrived and were able to make contact with the victim and gather evidence of a verbal argument which had occurred between a male suspect and the female victim, known to each other. “The argument escalated when the suspect is alleged to have physically battered the victim. The victim left the residence in a vehicle, and met with police in the area of Broadway and Front. Officers were later able to locate the suspect, identified as Miles, who had left the residence in a separate vehicle. Miles was transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked under the above charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

BSU officials are aware of the incident but have no public comment on the development.

This is, though, at least the third legal incident involving Miles in less than three years. Just last week, the Press-Tribune reports, Miles pleaded guilty to a drug paraphernalia charge. In March of 2014, Miles, originally a Texas A&M signee, was dismissed by the Aggies following an arrest for theft.

“My actions (do) not reflect my character, I made a mistake and I accept full responsibility & the consequences of my actions,” Miles wrote in Twitter apology at the time.

After a year in the junior college ranks, Miles transferred to the Broncos. He has played in 23 games the past two seasons, and is expected to compete for playing time as a redshirt senior this season.

UPDATED 4:28 p.m. ET: A Boise State official has confirmed to CFT that Miles has been dismissed from the Broncos football program following his latest brush with the law.