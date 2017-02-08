DL coach Tray Scott leaving Ole Miss for same job at Georgia

An assistant who’s had an interesting offseason to say the least has seen it take another twist.

In late December, Jimmie Dougherty was hired by Oregon to be the Ducks’ wide receivers coach. A little over a month later, Dougherty is leaving Eugene to take a similar job at Pac-12 rival UCLA.

In addition to receiver coach, Dougherty will serve as the Bruins’ passing-game coordinator.

“Knowing Jimmie since 2009 and having been able to see him in action at practice, during games and in the meeting room, it’s exciting to add a coach of his caliber to our staff,” a statement from head coach Jim Mora began. “Not only is he one of the top wide receivers coaches in the country and a very, very good recruiter, his previous working relationships with Jedd (Fisch) and Hank (Fraley) will undoubtedly bring cohesion to our team.”

Dougherty replaces Eric Yarber, who left less than a week ago for the same job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Dougherty spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst at Michigan. Fisch served as the quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator for the Wolverines before moving on to the Bruins last month as offensive coordinator.

Late last month, Dougherty was the passenger in a car driven by Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves, which was pulled over by police and led to a drunk-driving charge for the latter. Dougherty was not charged with any crime and was not expected to be disciplined by the university prior to his move south; Reaves, however, resigned earlier this week.