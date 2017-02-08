Enthusiasm from 2016 will help Louisville complete stadium upgrades a year in advance

Alabama needs an offensive coordinator after losing Steve Sarkisian to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but could Nick Saban go as far as to bring in Chip Kelly to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff? The combination seems to be too interesting to ignore, the former Oregon head coach is not throwing his visor into the conversation at this time.

In a brief insider buzz video by Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, Kelly has no interest in the vacancy on the Alabama coaching staff. Instead, Kelly has a desire to remain in the National Football League as either a head coach (that won’t happen after being fired from two head coaching gigs in as many seasons) or an offensive coordinator (this is more likely, but far from a given after how his offensive system has been exploited the last few years in the pros).

Of course, it is worth reminding readers coaches will never, or very rarely, express interest in any particular job that may be on the market. Kelly is no stranger to turning aside any number of coaching rumors over the years from denying interest in any NFL opportunities during his time at Oregon and denying interest in any college jobs during his time in the NFL. Of course, Kelly always had a job when previously asked to address coaching rumors, and now Kelly is sitting on the unemployment line of football coaches after being fired by the San Francisco 49ers. That makes this round of rumor denials different, because he is very much available.

This is not to say Kelly is lying about his level of interest in the Alabama offensive coordinator job. It is still possible Kelly will be an attractive coaching candidate for any number of jobs the next time the coaching carousel gets in full swing next season, both as an offensive coordinator and as a (college) head coach.

There is another former Oregon coach who could end up being a more likely possibility. Mark Helfrich, like Kelly, has been a trendy name in the rumor mill for the Alabama job. Helfrich was fired by Oregon this past season after a disappointing season. Saban could just stay in house too with Mike Locksley a viable candidate already on the staff.

Saban has said before Alabama will always find a way to hire the best possible coaches they can when the program loses coaches to other jobs, and there is no question that should continue with this latest coaching vacancy to fill.

