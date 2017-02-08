ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators players line up before a snap during the second half of the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl game at Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Michigan-Florida 2017 season opener locked in for Saturday kickoff

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017

The first full Saturday of college football is jam packed with good games to pay attention to at the start of the 2017 season, which is why there was a suspicion the Advocare Classic between Michigan and Florida might be bumped back a day to Sunday over Labor Day weekend to attract more of an audience. Scratch that idea, as the game is now locked in for Saturday, September 2.

The day may be locked in, but an exact kick time has yet to be confirmed. What network will carry the game also remains to be confirmed, but that information will start leaking out in the coming months.

The 2017 meeting will be the first regular season meeting between the Gators and Wolverines, although they have crossed paths in the postseason. The game was first announced in mid-December 2013. Both teams are expected to be paid $6 million for their participation in the game in Arlington, which is a bump from the $4.7 million Michigan was paid to face Alabama in the same game at the start of the 2012 season.

Clemson DB Adrian Baker will transfer, per report

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017

Clemson defensive back Adrian Baker will be on the move in search of a new place to call home. According to a report from TigerNet, Baker has decided to transfer away from Clemson.

Baker is scheduled to graduate from Clemson this spring, which means he will be eligible to transfer to any other FBS program and be able to play this fall, should he land at another FBS school.

Baker did not play during the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL during spring football practices. Had he been healthy, Baker was expected to compete for a starting job in the secondary. Baker recorded 13 tackles and intercepted two passes in 2015 to help Clemson to an ACC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Both of Baker’s interceptions came in a game against division rival Florida State to help the Tigers remain on top of the ACC and the national polls.

“When I got hurt, the thing that hurt me most was that I felt like I was finally starting to turn as a player and I felt like I was going to have a good year,” Baker said to TigerNet. “Next year, I feel like I’m going to have a good year.”

Enthusiasm from 2016 will help Louisville complete stadium upgrades a year in advance

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017

A funny thing happens when your football program has one of the most successful seasons in school history and you have a Heisman Trophy player on your roster. Donations tend to come in either more frequently or in higher volume. Thanks to a successful 2016 season, Louisville announced stadium renovations to Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium will be able to be completed a year ahead of schedule and be ready in time for the 2018 season.

The school announced the acceptance of some extra significant donations from corporate sponsors Pepsi and Norton Healthcare, which recently donated $5 million to the stadium project.

“We are extremely appreciative for Norton Healthcare’s generous gift to allow this project to forge ahead,” Tom Jurich, Louisville Vice President and Director of Athletics said. “They have always been a tremendous partner for our department, and this major gift certainly strengthens their commitment. The project is moving along steadily, and I’m very grateful for everyone who has contributed to the future of this program. Their gifts have enabled us to move up the completion date.”

Stadium renovations on Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium were announced prior to the 2015 season and officially got under way last November following the conclusion of the 2016 regular season. The project will add 10,000 additional seats in the north end zone, closing up the bowl structure rather than keeping the one end of the stadium without seats. Being able to get a jump start on selling potentially 10,000 new tickets a year ahead of schedule is great news for Louisville and the school’s finances, as it was not originally planning to have the additional ticket (and concession?) revenue for another year. Every little bit helps, right?

As long as everything goes to the upgraded timeline, Louisville will play its first football game in the expanded and renovated stadium on September 8, 2018 against Indiana State, a week after opening the 2018 season in Orlando against Alabama.

Report: Chip Kelly says not to throw his visor in the ring for Alabama OC job

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2017

Alabama needs an offensive coordinator after losing Steve Sarkisian to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but could Nick Saban go as far as to bring in Chip Kelly to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff? The combination seems to be too interesting to ignore, the former Oregon head coach is not throwing his visor into the conversation at this time.

In a brief insider buzz video by Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, Kelly has no interest in the vacancy on the Alabama coaching staff. Instead, Kelly has a desire to remain in the National Football League as either a head coach (that won’t happen after being fired from two head coaching gigs in as many seasons) or an offensive coordinator (this is more likely, but far from a given after how his offensive system has been exploited the last few years in the pros).

Of course, it is worth reminding readers coaches will never, or very rarely, express interest in any particular job that may be on the market. Kelly is no stranger to turning aside any number of coaching rumors over the years from denying interest in any NFL opportunities during his time at Oregon and denying interest in any college jobs during his time in the NFL. Of course, Kelly always had a job when previously asked to address coaching rumors, and now Kelly is sitting on the unemployment line of football coaches after being fired by the San Francisco 49ers. That makes this round of rumor denials different, because he is very much available.

This is not to say Kelly is lying about his level of interest in the Alabama offensive coordinator job. It is still possible Kelly will be an attractive coaching candidate for any number of jobs the next time the coaching carousel gets in full swing next season, both as an offensive coordinator and as a (college) head coach.

There is another former Oregon coach who could end up being a more likely possibility. Mark Helfrich, like Kelly, has been a trendy name in the rumor mill for the Alabama job. Helfrich was fired by Oregon this past season after a disappointing season. Saban could just stay in house too with Mike Locksley a viable candidate already on the staff.

Saban has said before Alabama will always find a way to hire the best possible coaches they can when the program loses coaches to other jobs, and there is no question that should continue with this latest coaching vacancy to fill.

Boise State’s Kameron Miles arrested for domestic battery, dismissed

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017

After a couple of days of calm on the legal front, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, Boise State defensive back Kameron Miles (pictured, left) was arrested very early Wednesday morning and charged with one count of domestic battery.  Officers from the Boise Police Department were called to the scene of what was originally believed to be a road-rage incident that was instead domestic situation involving Miles and a female victim that was known to the player.

From the BPD’s statement on the incident:

As officers were responding they received more information the situation was reportedly a physical domestic altercation which had reportedly occurred earlier at a residence near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Amy Avenue. Officers arrived and were able to make contact with the victim and gather evidence of a verbal argument which had occurred between a male suspect and the female victim, known to each other.

“The argument escalated when the suspect is alleged to have physically battered the victim. The victim left the residence in a vehicle, and met with police in the area of Broadway and Front. Officers were later able to locate the suspect, identified as Miles, who had left the residence in a separate vehicle. Miles was transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked under the above charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

BSU officials are aware of the incident but have no public comment on the development.

This is, though, at least the third legal incident involving Miles in less than three years.  Just last week, the Press-Tribune reports, Miles pleaded guilty to a drug paraphernalia charge.  In March of 2014, Miles, originally a Texas A&M signee, was dismissed by the Aggies following an arrest for theft.

“My actions (do) not reflect my character, I made a mistake and I accept full responsibility & the consequences of my actions,” Miles wrote in Twitter apology at the time.

After a year in the junior college ranks, Miles transferred to the Broncos.  He has played in 23 games the past two seasons, and is expected to compete for playing time as a redshirt senior this season.

UPDATED 4:28 p.m. ET: A Boise State official has confirmed to CFT that Miles has been dismissed from the Broncos football program following his latest brush with the law.