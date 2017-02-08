Michigan names Charlie Partridge special teams coordinator

Handed control over a portion of Michigan’s special teams last season, Charlie Partridge will be in charge of the entire unit moving forward.

UM announced Wednesday evening that Partridge has been named as Jim Harbaugh‘s special teams coordinator. He’ll also coach the Wolverines’ linebackers.

“Chris is a hard-working, valuable member of our coaching staff,” said Harbaugh. “He works extremely well across all levels of our football program, athletic department and university. Chris handles his on- and off-field responsibilities at an exemplary level. I look forward to his continued work with our student-athletes and their families.”

The school wrote in its release that “Partridge will oversee all aspects of special teams with input from other members of the coaching staff.”

One of those providing input will be Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son previously moved from tight ends to running backs coach who has been given the title of special teams co-coordinator. The younger Harbaugh also helped out on special teams last season.