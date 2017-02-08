Report: Alabama expected to interview George Godsey for OC job

We learned not long ago that Chip Kelly (likely) isn’t in play for the offensive coordinator job at Alabama. Now, we learn of a name that reportedly is.

Citing two unnamed sources, BamaOnLine.com, part of the 247Sports.com network, is reporting that George Godsey is expected to interview for the coordinator vacancy created by Steve Sarkisian‘s abrupt departure for the NFL. There is a personal and personnel connection to the Crimson Tide — Godsey worked with UA offensive line coach Brent Key at UCF and the two were teammates at Georgia Tech as well.

The past six years for the 38-year-old Godsey have been spent in the NFL, most recently as the coordinator of the Houston Texans. Prior to three years in Houston, he spent another three with the New England Patriots.

His most recent job at the collegiate level was as running backs coach at UCF in 2010. In fact, Godsey’s only collegiate coaching experience came with the Knights (2004-10).

Nick Saban is also expected to consider an in-house replacement in Mike Locksley, who was promoted to co-coordinator last month. Another former Oregon head coach, Mark Helfrich, is also rumored to be in play.