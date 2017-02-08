Thiyo Lukusa, projected starting RT, quits Mich. St. after losing love for football

A player expected to be a key piece of Michigan State’s offensive line this coming season has decided to abandon the sport completely.
On Instagram Tuesday, Thiyo Lukusa intimated that he was leaving the Spartans. Not long after, the lineman confirmed to the Detroit Free Press not only that but that he’s decided to give up football as he’s lost his love and passion for it.
“I really haven’t been in love with football since I was in high school.” Lukusa told the Free Press. “I had been thinking about not playing for a long time. I finally just decided that I’m gonna go through with it and kind of weather the storm, whatever it brings. …
“I’m definitely not passionate enough about football right now to have my life revolve around it. I wasn’t happy.”
A three-star 2016 signee, Lukusa was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He played in eight games as a true freshman.
Entering the offseason, Lukusa was penciled in as the Spartans’ starting right tackle.
There’s reportedly been another change to Gus Malzahn‘s Auburn coaching staff.
According to multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, Scott Fountain, per the latter site, won’t be retained for the 2017 season. The former writes that “Fountain will not be an on-the-field coach for the Tigers next season” and it’s not yet known if he’ll have an on-field role.
Fountain has spent the past eight seasons on The Plains. He’s served in his current roles of special teams coach and tight ends coach since the 2013 season.
Additionally, Fountain is one of the Tigers’ best recruiters. For this last cycle, he was the highest-rated AU assistant in 247Sports‘ recruiter rankings.
Fountain becomes the third 2016 assistant who won’t be on the staff in 2017. Jan. 11, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee left to take the same job at UConn, while defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff left to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has filled out his staff after two departures and not surprisingly used both Southern California and local Louisiana ties to fill each spot.
Orgeron has hired USC running backs coach Tommie Robinson to fill the same position with the Tigers, the school announced Tuesday evening. Jabbar Juluke previously occupied the same coaching spot for LSU, but was first reassigned before eventually winding up back with Texas Tech in the same role.
The hire of Robinson adds a very talented recruiter to the staff and somebody who is very familiar with the head coach’s style running the show. The two previously were on the same staff with the Trojans back in 2013 when they first worked for Lane Kiffin — right up until he was dismissed and Orgeron took over the program in Los Angeles.
“Tommie was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year and is considered one of the top running back coaches in college football,” Orgeron said in a release. “Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”
For the other staff opening, LSU went a bit more local and hired Louisiana Tech coach Mickey Joseph. While he coached tailbacks with the Bulldogs, he’ll fill in for the departed Dameyune Craig, after he was dismissed as wide receivers coach last week.
Coincidentally, Joseph took over Juluke’s position in Ruston as a coach and will, in a bit of a roundabout way, be following him to LSU too.
Either way, it’s pretty clear that Orgeron targeted two very good recruiters who he’s familiar with to round out his 2017 staff with the Tigers.
After a number of rumors and reports, Tennessee has officially hired former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke.
Vols head coach Butch Jones announced the move in a school release, which confirms that Hoke will be brought onto the staff as associate head coach/defensive line.
“We are excited to welcome Brady and Laura Hoke to the football family,” Jones said in a statement. “We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff. He has an extensive track record of success as a head coach and on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a great fit to our entire organization.”
In addition to bringing on Hoke, Tennessee has also hired Walt Wells as the team’s new offensive line coach. The Nashville native joins the program after having previously served as assistant head coach/offensive line at Eastern Kentucky two seasons ago. He replaces Don Mahoney, who did not have his contract renewed by the program after struggles at the position in 2016.
Steve Stripling, who previously occupied Hoke’s position as defensive line coach the past four seasons, was named director of football program development.
The moves will no doubt add to a pressure-packed 2017 season for Jones and company in Knoxville.
Lose one, gain one. At least that’s how it looked for N.C. State on Tuesday as they shuffled one defensive line coach out and welcomed another not long after.
Per Fox Sports, Wolfpack defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is headed to take the same position on the staff of the New Orleans Saints. While the move is a bit of a blow given the solid reputation he enjoyed as a recruited, head coach Dave Doeren didn’t waste much time in finding a replacement.
That’s because 247Sports’ Josh Newberg reports that Texas Tech defensive line coach Kevin Patrick will be headed to Raleigh to take the same assignment. Patrick reportedly had an offer to join Charlie Strong‘s staff in the same role at South Florida, but will be going to the ACC instead of the AAC.
We’ve seen plenty of movement on the coaching carousel this week but N.C. State might take the cake for the quickest departure/arrival combination for an open coaching position.