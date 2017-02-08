Thiyo Lukusa, projected starting RT, quits Mich. St. after losing love for football

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A player expected to be a key piece of Michigan State’s offensive line this coming season has decided to abandon the sport completely.

On Instagram Tuesday, Thiyo Lukusa intimated that he was leaving the Spartans. Not long after, the lineman confirmed to the Detroit Free Press not only that but that he’s decided to give up football as he’s lost his love and passion for it.

“I really haven’t been in love with football since I was in high school.” Lukusa told the Free Press. “I had been thinking about not playing for a long time. I finally just decided that I’m gonna go through with it and kind of weather the storm, whatever it brings. …

“I’m definitely not passionate enough about football right now to have my life revolve around it. I wasn’t happy.”

I would lie and say it was fun but it’d be a lie. Miss Matty and the boys though. A photo posted by Thiyo Lukusa (@tshiyombu_aubrey) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:44am PST

A three-star 2016 signee, Lukusa was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He played in eight games as a true freshman.

Entering the offseason, Lukusa was penciled in as the Spartans’ starting right tackle.