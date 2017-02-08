PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: UCLA Bruins prepare to walk on to the field befoe the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Rose Bowl on September 24, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images

UCLA swipes WRs coach Jimmie Dougherty from Oregon

Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

An assistant who’s had an interesting offseason to say the least has seen it take another twist.

In late December, Jimmie Dougherty was hired by Oregon to be the Ducks’ wide receivers coach.  A little over a month later, Dougherty is leaving Eugene to take a similar job at Pac-12 rival UCLA.

In addition to receiver coach, Dougherty will serve as the Bruins’ passing-game coordinator.

“Knowing Jimmie since 2009 and having been able to see him in action at practice, during games and in the meeting room, it’s exciting to add a coach of his caliber to our staff,” a statement from head coach Jim Mora began. “Not only is he one of the top wide receivers coaches in the country and a very, very good recruiter, his previous working relationships with Jedd (Fisch) and Hank (Fraley) will undoubtedly bring cohesion to our team.”

Dougherty replaces Eric Yarber, who left less than a week ago for the same job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Dougherty spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst at Michigan.  Fisch served as the quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator for the Wolverines before moving on to the Bruins last month as offensive coordinator.

Late last month, Dougherty was the passenger in a car driven by Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves, which was pulled over by police and led to a drunk-driving charge for the latter.  Dougherty was not charged with any crime and was not expected to be disciplined by the university prior to his move south; Reaves, however, resigned earlier this week.

Arizona RBs coach Tony Dews formally takes same job at WVU

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 03: Assistant coach/receivers Tony Dews and head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats react during the college football game against the Brigham Young Cougars at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 18-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 2:22 PM EST

A couple of days after reports had surfaced, Dana Holgorsen has officially made an addition to his West Virginia coaching staff.

WVU confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Tony Dews has been hired as the Mountaineers running backs coach.  Dews replaces JaJuan Seider, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Florida.

“Tony brings years of experience and has a good knowledge of the WVU football program from his previous time here,” Holgorsen said in a statement. “He is a proven recruiter who has enjoyed success at other schools and will add a lot to our coaching staff and football program. I look forward to him and his family rejoining the Mountaineer Football family.”

Dews was a graduate assistant at WVU under Rich Rodriguez.  The past five years, Dews worked as wide receivers coach on Rodriguez’s Arizona staff.

He also spent time on coaching staffs at Pittsburgh (2011) and Michigan (2008-10), the latter stop of which was also under Rodriguez.

“I am excited about returning to Morgantown and West Virginia University,” Dews said. “This has always been a special place because of the great people associated with the school, the football program and the state. This is a new challenge and an outstanding opportunity for my coaching career. Coach Dana Holgorsen has WVU football playing at a high level, and I look forward to working with him and coach Jake Spavital and learning their brand of offensive football and making a contribution to the Mountaineer football program.

“I would like to thank coach Don Nehlen, coach Rich Rodriguez and coach Calvin Magee for introducing me to Mountaineer football years ago, giving me the opportunity to learn and helping me advance my coaching career. My family and I look forward to being closer to home and once again being a part of the Mountaineer football family.”

Ex-Mizzou DE Walter Brady surfaces at MTSU

COLUMBIA , MO - NOVEMBER 5: Quarterback Dak Prescott #15 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is tackled by Walter Brady #56 and Clarence Green #40 of the Missouri Tigers in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

The “secret” is now officially out.

In very early August of last year, Walter Brady was dismissed from the Missouri football program for what was described as violations of unspecified team rules.  Unbeknownst to most, the defensive end found a new collegiate home shortly thereafter.

In a story posted to their official website Tuesday night, Middle Tennessee State revealed that Brady had transferred to the school last September from Mizzou; his addition to the roster had not previously been announced  As Brady sat out the 2016 season while enrolled in classes at MTSU, he’ll be eligible to play in 2017 as a redshirt junior.

Brady had actually committed to MTSU and head coach Rick Stockstill while in high school before flipping to Mizzou.

“For Coach Stock to find me and offer me a chance to come here under his mentorship and under his coaching staff and to be able to build myself as a man and athletically, it meant a lot,” Brady told the team’s site. “It showed the coaching staff believes in me.

“It was a rough transition at first, but I finally got settled in towards the end of last semester. It’s like being home – MTSU and I have a lot of history. The coaches jab at me every now and then about not coming here in the first place. But it’s a blessing to be here now.”

After redshirting in 2014, Brady started nine games at end as a redshirt freshman the following season.  His seven sacks were tops among all freshman nationally, while his 12.5 tackles for loss were tops amongst that class in the SEC.

For that, he earned consensus Freshman All-American honors.

DL coach Tray Scott leaving Ole Miss for same job at Georgia

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 19: Members of the Georgia Bulldogs warm up before the game against the Lousiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns at Sanford Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

Less than a day after creating the opening, Kirby Smart has fill the hole on his Georgia coaching staff — at the expense of another SEC program no less.

While there’s not yet been official confirmation from the football program, Scout.com and FootballScoop.com among others have reported that Tray Scott is leaving as defensive line coach at Ole Miss to take the same job at UGA.  While not confirming his next destination, Scott’s now-former boss acknowledged the assistant’s departure “for another opportunity.”

Scott was just hired by Freeze last month. The past two seasons, he served in the same role at North Carolina.

The reported hiring of Scott comes less than 24 hours after it was learned that Tracy Rocker, the Bulldogs’ line coach the past three seasons, was no longer a part of Smart’s staff.

Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor’s revenue ‘pending third-party verification of changes’

WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 19: The Baylor Bears take the field before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Getty Images
6 Comments
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

Baylor’s conference is laying down what could prove to be a very significant financial hammer on the university.  Or a means to change. One of the two.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday that it withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.” According to the conference’s release, its board of directors voted unanimously on the measure.

Baylor itself didn’t have a vote in the matter.

“The Board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable,” said Oklahoma president and Big 12 board chairman David Boren in a statement. “Effective immediately, the Conference is withholding 25 percent of Baylor’s share of any future revenue distribution until the proper execution of controls is independently verified. By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems. The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”

The action is in direct response to the sexual assault scandal that enveloped the school last year and resulted in the head football coach, athletic director and president losing their jobs.

On its surface, the measure could cost the university’s athletic department upwards of $8 million annually if the revenue that’s being held doesn’t ultimately find its way to the school. The reality, though, is this is appears to merely be a way for the conference to push one of its members toward enacting changes that are wholly necessary.

In that vein, the university’s acting president, David E. Garland, released a statement shortly after the Big 12’s announcement, highlighting the actions the school has taken in the wake of the scandal.

Upon learning the scope and scale of the troubling incidents that occurred within our campus community through an independent investigation, Baylor University took unprecedented corrective actions that led to leadership changes within the University administration and athletic department and 105 recommendations to strengthen the safety and security of our students. No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus.

“Under the University’s new leadership, Baylor has demonstrated a firm commitment to athletics compliance and integrity, increased awareness and prevention of sexual assault, implementation of Title IX best practices and providing comprehensive support services for any student in need of them. Baylor already had planned to hire an outside auditor to audit the implementation of our enhanced practices, and we welcome the Big 12 Conference’s request of an independent review. While the withholding of conference distributions is an unexpected financial event, we do not deem these actions to materially impact the overall financial position of the University. We pledge our full cooperation, and we will work with the Big 12 Conference to conduct the audit as expeditiously as possible.

“This third-party review at the request of the Big 12 Conference will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress to date and our ongoing commitment in establishing Baylor as a leading institution in athletics compliance and governance and for preventing and addressing sexual assaults on college campuses.