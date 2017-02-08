PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Place kicker Matt Boermeester #39 of the USC Trojans makes a game-winning 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 in the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
USC suspends hero kicker amidst code of conduct probe

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017

One of the heroes of the 2016 bowl season on the field has found himself with some issues off of it as the 2017 offseason hits its stride.

While the details are very scant at the moment, USC officials have confirmed that kicker Matt Boermeester has been suspended while he’s under investigation for what’s only being described by the university as a “code of conduct issue.” Deadspin.com is reporting that “[t]wo tips have described a January incident involving Boermeester and his ex-girlfriend,” although details of that alleged incident are non-existent.

Below is the school’s official statement on Boermeester’s status with the football program:

The university is investigating a code of conduct issue with Matt Boermeester. Student disciplinary records and proceedings regarding any matter of student conduct are confidential and protected by law.

While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team.

In his first season as USC’s starting kicker, Boermeester connected on 75 percent of his 25 field goal attempts and all but one of his 54 point afters.  His 46-yard field goal with no time left on the clock pushed USC past Penn State in an epic comeback win in the Rose Bowl.

Boermeester, a rising senior, is one of two kickers currently listed on the Trojans’ official online roster.  The other is Michael Brown, a rising sophomore who has yet to attempt a kick at the collegiate level.

Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor’s revenue ‘pending third-party verification of changes’

WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 19: The Baylor Bears take the field before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Waco, Texas.
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017

Baylor’s conference is laying down what could prove to be a very significant financial hammer on the university.  Or a means to change. One of the two.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday that it withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.” According to the conference’s release, its board of directors voted unanimously on the measure.

Baylor itself didn’t have a vote in the matter.

“The Board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable,” said Oklahoma president and Big 12 board chairman David Boren in a statement. “Effective immediately, the Conference is withholding 25 percent of Baylor’s share of any future revenue distribution until the proper execution of controls is independently verified. By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems. The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”

The action is in direct response to the sexual assault scandal that enveloped the school last year and resulted in the head football coach, athletic director and president losing their jobs.

On its surface, the measure could cost the university’s athletic department upwards of $8 million annually if the revenue that’s being held doesn’t ultimately find its way to the school. The reality, though, is this is appears to merely be a way for the conference to push one of its members toward enacting changes that are wholly necessary.

In that vein, the university’s acting president, David E. Garland, released a statement shortly after the Big 12’s announcement, highlighting the actions the school has taken in the wake of the scandal.

Upon learning the scope and scale of the troubling incidents that occurred within our campus community through an independent investigation, Baylor University took unprecedented corrective actions that led to leadership changes within the University administration and athletic department and 105 recommendations to strengthen the safety and security of our students. No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus.

“Under the University’s new leadership, Baylor has demonstrated a firm commitment to athletics compliance and integrity, increased awareness and prevention of sexual assault, implementation of Title IX best practices and providing comprehensive support services for any student in need of them. Baylor already had planned to hire an outside auditor to audit the implementation of our enhanced practices, and we welcome the Big 12 Conference’s request of an independent review. While the withholding of conference distributions is an unexpected financial event, we do not deem these actions to materially impact the overall financial position of the University. We pledge our full cooperation, and we will work with the Big 12 Conference to conduct the audit as expeditiously as possible.

“This third-party review at the request of the Big 12 Conference will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress to date and our ongoing commitment in establishing Baylor as a leading institution in athletics compliance and governance and for preventing and addressing sexual assaults on college campuses.

Thiyo Lukusa, projected starting RT, quits Mich. St. after losing love for football

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: A wide view of Spartan Stadium during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan.
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017

A player expected to be a key piece of Michigan State’s offensive line this coming season has decided to abandon the sport completely.

On Instagram Tuesday, Thiyo Lukusa intimated that he was leaving the Spartans. Not long after, the lineman confirmed to the Detroit Free Press not only that but that he’s decided to give up football as he’s lost his love and passion for it.

“I really haven’t been in love with football since I was in high school.” Lukusa told the Free Press. “I had been thinking about not playing for a long time. I finally just decided that I’m gonna go through with it and kind of weather the storm, whatever it brings. …

“I’m definitely not passionate enough about football right now to have my life revolve around it. I wasn’t happy.”

I would lie and say it was fun but it’d be a lie. Miss Matty and the boys though.

A photo posted by Thiyo Lukusa (@tshiyombu_aubrey) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:44am PST

A three-star 2016 signee, Lukusa was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He played in eight games as a true freshman.

Entering the offseason, Lukusa was penciled in as the Spartans’ starting right tackle.

Reports: Assistant Scott Fountain won’t have on-field role for Auburn moving forward

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 5: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers walks the field prior to their game against Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama.
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2017

There’s reportedly been another change to Gus Malzahn‘s Auburn coaching staff.

According to multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, Scott Fountain, per the latter site, won’t be retained for the 2017 season.  The former writes that “Fountain will not be an on-the-field coach for the Tigers next season” and it’s not yet known if he’ll have an on-field role.

Fountain has spent the past eight seasons on The Plains.  He’s served in his current roles of special teams coach and tight ends coach since the 2013 season.

Additionally, Fountain is one of the Tigers’ best recruiters.  For this last cycle, he was the highest-rated AU assistant in 247Sports‘ recruiter rankings.

Fountain becomes the third 2016 assistant who won’t be on the staff in 2017.  Jan. 11, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee left to take the same job at UConn, while defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff left to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Ed Orgeron reaches into USC past for one hire, adds another in-state coach to LSU staff

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers motions from the sidelines against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas.
By Bryan FischerFeb 7, 2017

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has filled out his staff after two departures and not surprisingly used both Southern California and local Louisiana ties to fill each spot.

Orgeron has hired USC running backs coach Tommie Robinson to fill the same position with the Tigers, the school announced Tuesday evening. Jabbar Juluke previously occupied the same coaching spot for LSU, but was first reassigned before eventually winding up back with Texas Tech in the same role.

The hire of Robinson adds a very talented recruiter to the staff and somebody who is very familiar with the head coach’s style running the show. The two previously were on the same staff with the Trojans back in 2013 when they first worked for Lane Kiffin — right up until he was dismissed and Orgeron took over the program in Los Angeles.

“Tommie was recently named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year and is considered one of the top running back coaches in college football,” Orgeron said in a release. “Tommie brings an impressive resume to our staff, one that includes six years of coaching in the NFL. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our program and will be a great resource for all of us.”

For the other staff opening, LSU went a bit more local and hired Louisiana Tech coach Mickey Joseph. While he coached tailbacks with the Bulldogs, he’ll fill in for the departed Dameyune Craig, after he was dismissed as wide receivers coach last week.

Coincidentally, Joseph took over Juluke’s position in Ruston as a coach and will, in a bit of a roundabout way, be following him to LSU too.

Either way, it’s pretty clear that Orgeron targeted two very good recruiters who he’s familiar with to round out his 2017 staff with the Tigers.