BYU, San Diego State agree to future home-and-home

Thursday, both BYU and San Diego State sent out press releases announcing that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. Just where the home part for the latter will be remains to be seen.

The Aztecs will play host to the Cougars Nov. 30, 2019, with BYU returning the hosting favors Nov. 14, 2020. Neither press release mentioned Qualcomm Stadium as the home venue for the 2019 game, although it’s expected that current home will be as such through 2020.

The two teams have met 36 times since the first meeting in 1947, with the last regular-season matchup coming in 2010 when both were members of the Mountain West Conference. The last meeting was in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl.

BYU currently a 28-7-1 advantage in the series.

“We’re excited to renew our strong history with San Diego State in a series that has included many incredible games over the years,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a portion of his statement.

SDSU had previously announced a home-and-home with UCLA in the same two seasons. In that same span, BYU has games lined up against Utah (both years), Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, USC and Washington among others.