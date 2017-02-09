Mich. St.’s Demetrius Cooper charged after allegedly spitting in officer’s face

It’s not been a very good look off the field for the Michigan State football program the past couple of weeks.
A long-time MSU commit didn’t put pen to paper on National Signing Day because he was sitting in jail. Earlier this week, a projected starter at right tackle announced that he had lost his love and passion for football and was walking away from the sport. Earlier today, the university announced that a football staffer is one of four individuals suspended after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.
Now it’s Demetrius Cooper adding to the off-field carnage as, the Detroit News is reporting, the Spartans defensive lineman was charged with assault & battery. The single misdemeanor count stems from a late-October incident in which it’s alleged that Cooper spit in the face of a parking officer.
From the News‘ report:
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Oct. 30, 2016, when an officer with Parking and Code Enforcement said he saw a car parked illegally in front of Noodles and Co. in East Lansing. The officer issued a citation for impeding traffic and was confronted by Cooper, 21, who came out of the restaurant when he saw he was being given a ticket.
According to the report, PACE officer David Dalen explained the citation and Cooper headed back into the restaurant, at which time he advised Cooper he could receive another citation if the Chevrolet Impala remained parked illegally. That’s where the stories differ.
Dalen claims Cooper said, “I’m going to spit in your face. I should spit on you right now,” at which time police say he did spit on Dalen.
Cooper claimed to police that he told the officer he should spit on him but never did. An arrest warrant was issued nearly a month after the incident following an investigation.
Last season, Cooper started 11 games. He’s played in 38 games total heading into his fifth-year senior season.
MSU officials have not yet commented on the off-field development involving Cooper.
East Lansing has become the latest campus to feel the effects of a sexual assault controversy.
The university announced Thursday night that an MSU football staffer is one of four individuals who have been suspended after sexual assault allegations were made against them last month. The other three have only been described as “Michigan State University student-athletes” as their specific sport or sports were not detailed. No names of those allegedly involved have been released, either.
Not only does the suspension bar all four from team-related activities, but they have been, at least temporarily, kicked out of their on-campus housing.
A Title IX investigation into the allegations is ongoing, with the university stating in its release that an outside law firm has been retained “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into football program staff members’ compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations.” Members of MSU’s football coaching staff either have been or will be interviewed as part of the process.
The Associated Press is reporting that “[p]olice are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.”
“Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable,” athletic director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations.”
The rumors have officially come to fruition.
With speculation swirling, North Carolina confirmed Thursday evening in a press release that Gene Chizik has decided to step down as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator. Chizik stated he decided to “step away from coaching to be with my family.”
John Papuchis, UNC’s linebackers coach and former DC at Nebraska (2012-14), will take over for Chizik as coordinator.
“After a lot of prayer and discussions with my wife and children, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching to be with my family,” said Chizik in a statement. “The past two years at the University of North Carolina and the opportunity to work with Coach Fedora have been a blessing, and I’m extremely proud of the success we enjoyed. I have always told my players family should come before football, and it’s time for me to follow my own advice. I look forward to watching my own son play the game I’ve dedicated my life and career to for the next two years, and I look forward to the simple joys of being a father and husband I’ve missed out on.”
“These last two years with Gene have been exactly what I hoped they would be,” head coach Larry Fedora said. “The defensive improvement speaks for itself, but I’m equally as proud of the growth and development of our student-athletes on the defensive side of the ball. I hate to lose Gene but certainly understand the reasoning behind his decision, I know it’s been hard on him and his family. We wish the Chizik family all the best and appreciate their dedication to Tar Heel football.”
Chizik was in charge of a significant and impressive — and immediate — turnaround of UNC’s defense.
In 2014, the year prior to Chizik’s arrival, UNC finished 119th in scoring defense (38.9 points per game) and 118th in total defense (263.5 yards per game); in 2015, they were 35th (22.6 ppg) and 26th (194.5 ypg), respectively. This past season, they were 14th in yards per game (183.8) but dipped to 46th in points per game (24.9).
One of the biggest stories of this young offseason exploded earlier this week, with Steve Sarkisian leaving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator after just one game for the NFL. Almost immediately reports surfaced of tension between Sarkisian and Nick Saban, with some saying the relationship with the new coordinator was too much like his predecessor, Lane Kiffin, for this most recent offensive marriage to work.
At least publicly, both parties are putting a positive spin on what they’re couching as an amicable divorce.
In a statement shortly after news broke Tuesday, Saban said that he and his football program “appreciate[d]” the coach’s brief time in Tuscaloosa, describing Sarkisian as “an outstanding coach.” Thursday, Sarkisian returned the compliments.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to Coach Saban and everybody at the University of Alabama,” Sarkisian said during a teleconference by way of al.com. “It’s a tremendous organization. He’s not only a great coach but a great man. I’m fortunate that I was able to work for him in the past six months. I’m fortunate to call him a friend and I really appreciate all he did for me. I’m excited and looking forward to this upcoming season. They have a heck of a football team with some really talented young players.”
According to Sarkisian, he spoke to good friend and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn the day after the latter’s loss in the Super Bowl. One day later, Quinn offered the job and Sarkisian accepted.
Asked his old boss’ reaction to the departure, Sarkisian essentially said Saban just rolled with it, so to speak.
“He was really good. He was understanding,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously, he would have loved for me to stay but he was understanding. I know Coach Saban and the University of Alabama, they’re in a good place. They’ll hire a really good coordinator and they’re still going to win a lot of games.”
As part of finding his next coordinator, Saban has already reportedly interviewed former NFL coordinator George Godsey. Crimson Tide co-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich are reportedly candidates as well.
Thanks to a pair of Power Five programs, North Texas’ coaching staff will need to be reworked and reshaped.
Thursday morning brought word from FootballScoop.com that UNT defensive coordinator Mike Ekeler was leaving Denton for North Carolina to become, at least, the Tar Heels’ co-defensive coordinator. It could be as UNC’s coordinator, period, as the speculation is bouncing around that the person who currently holds the title, Gene Chizik, is thinking of stepping back from the coaching profession and into the broadcasting portion of his career.
It’s thought that Seth Littrell will look to stay in-house for Ekeler’s replacement, but it’s not the only hole on his Mean Green staff he’ll have to fill.
By way of our buddy Zach Barnett, UNT is also losing its defensive line coach, Derrick LeBlanc, to Kentucky. It’s expected LeBlanc will be working with the same positional group in Lexington.
The twin moves continues a season of upheaval for Littrell’s coaching staff, as relayed by the Denton Chronicle:
UNT has now lost offensive line coach Brad Davis to Florida, Ekeler to North Carolina, LeBlanc to Kentucky and parted ways with special teams coordinator Tommy Perry.