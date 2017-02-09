Michigan State football staffer one of four suspended amidst sexual assault allegations

East Lansing has become the latest campus to feel the effects of a sexual assault controversy.

The university announced Thursday night that an MSU football staffer is one of four individuals who have been suspended after sexual assault allegations were made against them last month. The other three have only been described as “Michigan State University student-athletes” as their specific sport or sports were not detailed. No names of those allegedly involved have been released, either.

Not only does the suspension bar all four from team-related activities, but they have been, at least temporarily, kicked out of their on-campus housing.

A Title IX investigation into the allegations is ongoing, with the university stating in its release that an outside law firm has been retained “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into football program staff members’ compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations.” Members of MSU’s football coaching staff either have been or will be interviewed as part of the process.

The Associated Press is reporting that “[p]olice are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.”

“Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable,” athletic director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations.”