Mike Riley expected to add veteran assistant Bob Elliott to Nebraska coaching staff

Mike Riley appears to be on the verge of making his Nebraska coaching staff whole again.

Citing a person close to the situation, the Omaha World-Herald is among the media outlets reporting that Riley is expected to add veteran assistant Bob Elliott as his safeties coach. The hiring would come a couple of days after Riley interviewed Elliott for the job.

Elliott would fill the staff void created by the departure of Brian Stewart, who left Lincoln to become the defensive coordinator at Rice.

The 63-year-old Elliott has a connection to Riley’s current staff, having served with new Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Bob Diaco at Notre Dame from 2012-13. Elliott coached safeties under Diaco with the Fighting Irish as well.

The past two seasons, Elliott has been a special assistant to ND head coach Brian Kelly.

In a coaching career that began in 1976, Elliott has spent time at, among others, Iowa State (2010-11), San Diego State (2006-08), Kansas State (2002-05), Iowa State (2000-01, 1981-82), Iowa (1987-98) and North Carolina (1983-86). He’s been at Notre Dame for the last five seasons.