Missouri board approves hiring of architecture firm for Memorial Stadium renovation

Things may not be going so well for the Missouri football program, but the school is taking steps forward in renovating Memorial Stadium. A day after the athletics program submitted a proposal for funding for an architect that will be charged with handling the stadium upgrade, the Missouri Board of Curators has granted its approval. Missouri has hired architectural firm Populous for the job.

Populous has handled other projects at Texas A&M, and Kansas State among others and is currently working on projects at Oklahoma and Penn State as well.

The board approved the proposal by a count of five-to-one according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. By doing so, the board approved $4.31 million for design costs, which has already been raised by the school. The university is looking to raise $96.7 million for the project and according to the St. Louis newspaper nearly half of that sum has already been raised through donations and fundraising efforts.

While this is one step forward for the potential renovation to the football stadium, the final approval from the board will have to be granted at a later vote in June once more plans come together.

“It allows for further fundraising reducing the potential bonding needs for the project, and will allow for further refinement of the costs of the project, including potential savings prior to the project being brought to the board for approval in June,” Missouri chief audit executive Ryan Rapp said.

