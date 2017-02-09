North Texas sees staff poached by North Carolina, Kentucky

Thanks to a pair of Power Five programs, North Texas’ coaching staff will need to be reworked and reshaped.

Thursday morning brought word from FootballScoop.com that UNT defensive coordinator Mike Ekeler was leaving Denton for North Carolina to become, at least, the Tar Heels’ co-defensive coordinator. It could be as UNC’s coordinator, period, as the speculation is bouncing around that the person who currently holds the title, Gene Chizik, is thinking of stepping back from the coaching profession and into the broadcasting portion of his career.

It’s thought that Seth Littrell will look to stay in-house for Ekeler’s replacement, but it’s not the only hole on his Mean Green staff he’ll have to fill.

By way of our buddy Zach Barnett, UNT is also losing its defensive line coach, Derrick LeBlanc, to Kentucky. It’s expected LeBlanc will be working with the same positional group in Lexington.

The twin moves continues a season of upheaval for Littrell’s coaching staff, as relayed by the Denton Chronicle: