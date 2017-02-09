Oklahoma’s football facility upgrades are coming along nicely

Oklahoma football is getting quite an upgrade to its program in 2017, and this has nothing to do with the recent recruiting class. Renovations to Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium continue to come together and the desired look is starting to come together quite nicely.
The following photos (via Oklahoma’s football website) are artist renderings of what the final stages of the project will look, and you can get a good sense for the detail and care going into making this a unique atmosphere for Oklahoma, complete with Sooners (and Nike) branding, the signature color scheme and amenities that have come to be expected of football facilities like lounge areas, a barber shop, state-of-the-art game room and weight and training rooms. The locker room is also receiving quite a facelift, complete with personalized digital nameplates.
You can watch a video detailing these plans on Oklahoma’s website.
Thanks to a pair of Power Five programs, North Texas’ coaching staff will need to be reworked and reshaped.
Thursday morning brought word from FootballScoop.com that UNT defensive coordinator Mike Ekeler was leaving Denton for North Carolina to become, at least, the Tar Heels’ co-defensive coordinator. It could be as UNC’s coordinator, period, as the speculation is bouncing around that the person who currently holds the title, Gene Chizik, is thinking of stepping back from the coaching profession and into the broadcasting portion of his career.
It’s thought that Seth Littrell will look to stay in-house for Ekeler’s replacement, but it’s not the only hole on his Mean Green staff he’ll have to fill.
By way of our buddy Zach Barnett, UNT is also losing its defensive line coach, Derrick LeBlanc, to Kentucky. It’s expected LeBlanc will be working with the same positional group in Lexington.
The twin moves continues a season of upheaval for Littrell’s coaching staff, as relayed by the Denton Chronicle:
UNT has now lost offensive line coach Brad Davis to Florida, Ekeler to North Carolina, LeBlanc to Kentucky and parted ways with special teams coordinator Tommy Perry.
Things may not be going so well for the Missouri football program, but the school is taking steps forward in renovating Memorial Stadium. A day after the athletics program submitted a proposal for funding for an architect that will be charged with handling the stadium upgrade, the Missouri Board of Curators has granted its approval. Missouri has hired architectural firm Populous for the job.
Populous has handled other projects at Texas A&M, and Kansas State among others and is currently working on projects at Oklahoma and Penn State as well.
The board approved the proposal by a count of five-to-one according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. By doing so, the board approved $4.31 million for design costs, which has already been raised by the school. The university is looking to raise $96.7 million for the project and according to the St. Louis newspaper nearly half of that sum has already been raised through donations and fundraising efforts.
While this is one step forward for the potential renovation to the football stadium, the final approval from the board will have to be granted at a later vote in June once more plans come together.
“It allows for further fundraising reducing the potential bonding needs for the project, and will allow for further refinement of the costs of the project, including potential savings prior to the project being brought to the board for approval in June,” Missouri chief audit executive Ryan Rapp said.
Thursday, both BYU and San Diego State sent out press releases announcing that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. Just where the home part for the latter will be remains to be seen.
The Aztecs will play host to the Cougars Nov. 30, 2019, with BYU returning the hosting favors Nov. 14, 2020. Neither press release mentioned Qualcomm Stadium as the home venue for the 2019 game, although it’s expected that current home will be as such through 2020.
The two teams have met 36 times since the first meeting in 1947, with the last regular-season matchup coming in 2010 when both were members of the Mountain West Conference. The last meeting was in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl.
BYU currently a 28-7-1 advantage in the series.
“We’re excited to renew our strong history with San Diego State in a series that has included many incredible games over the years,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a portion of his statement.
SDSU had previously announced a home-and-home with UCLA in the same two seasons. In that same span, BYU has games lined up against Utah (both years), Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, USC and Washington among others.
When Oklahoma State kicks off spring practice in the next month or so, the Cowboys will do so a little thinner personnel-wise along the offensive line.
According to Scout.com‘s OSU website, a pair of linemen, guard Jesse Robinson and tackle Matthew Mucha, have decided to leave Mike Gundy‘s football program. The website writes that the two players “will graduate at the end of the spring semester” and will “give up their remaining eligibility.”
On the surface, that means neither player will pursue the graduate transfer route and are instead giving up the sport.
Robinson and Mucha were both three-star recruits, the former in the Class of 2013 and the latter the year later. Robinson started the last seven games of the 2015 season, but didn’t start any of the 10 contests in which he played last season. Mucha played in a handful of games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2014.
Given the combination of the twin departures plus inking just one recruit on National Signing Day, The Oklahoman notes that you should expect the Cowboys to add a graduate transfer offensive lineman before the start of summer camp.