Pair of backup offensive lineman won’t return to Oklahoma State

When Oklahoma State kicks off spring practice in the next month or so, the Cowboys will do so a little thinner personnel-wise along the offensive line.
According to Scout.com‘s OSU website, a pair of linemen, guard Jesse Robinson and tackle Matthew Mucha, have decided to leave Mike Gundy‘s football program. The website writes that the two players “will graduate at the end of the spring semester” and will “give up their remaining eligibility.”
On the surface, that means neither player will pursue the graduate transfer route and are instead giving up the sport.
Robinson and Mucha were both three-star recruits, the former in the Class of 2013 and the latter the year later. Robinson started the last seven games of the 2015 season, but didn’t start any of the 10 contests in which he played last season. Mucha played in a handful of games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2014.
Given the combination of the twin departures plus inking just one recruit on National Signing Day, The Oklahoman notes that you should expect the Cowboys to add a graduate transfer offensive lineman before the start of summer camp.
Mike Riley appears to be on the verge of making his Nebraska coaching staff whole again.
Citing a person close to the situation, the Omaha World-Herald is among the media outlets reporting that Riley is expected to add veteran assistant Bob Elliott as his safeties coach. The hiring would come a couple of days after Riley interviewed Elliott for the job.
Elliott would fill the staff void created by the departure of Brian Stewart, who left Lincoln to become the defensive coordinator at Rice.
The 63-year-old Elliott has a connection to Riley’s current staff, having served with new Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Bob Diaco at Notre Dame from 2012-13. Elliott coached safeties under Diaco with the Fighting Irish as well.
The past two seasons, Elliott has been a special assistant to ND head coach Brian Kelly.
In a coaching career that began in 1976, Elliott has spent time at, among others, Iowa State (2010-11), San Diego State (2006-08), Kansas State (2002-05), Iowa State (2000-01, 1981-82), Iowa (1987-98) and North Carolina (1983-86). He’s been at Notre Dame for the last five seasons.
After spending his first four seasons of college football at the University of Michigan, Wyatt Shallman has decided to finish it in That State Down South.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Shallman (pictured, No. 33) announced that he will be enrolling in classes at Ohio University (the actual Ohio University, not Brady Hoke‘s condescending version) and playing for the football Bobcats. The linebacker is slated to graduate from Michigan in the coming months, meaning he’s eligible to play for Ohio in the upcoming season.
This year will mark the fifth-year senior’s final season of eligibility.
A four-star 2013 recruit, Shallman was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Shallman ran for 14 yards the next two seasons.
Shallman was ultimately moved to linebacker after Jim Harbaugh took over the Wolverines. In 2016, he played in six games.
Handed control over a portion of Michigan’s special teams last season, Chris Partridge will be in charge of the entire unit moving forward.
UM announced Wednesday evening that Partridge has been named as Jim Harbaugh‘s special teams coordinator. He’ll also coach the Wolverines’ linebackers.
“Chris is a hard-working, valuable member of our coaching staff,” said Harbaugh. “He works extremely well across all levels of our football program, athletic department and university. Chris handles his on- and off-field responsibilities at an exemplary level. I look forward to his continued work with our student-athletes and their families.”
The school wrote in its release that “Partridge will oversee all aspects of special teams with input from other members of the coaching staff.”
One of those providing input will be Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son previously moved from tight ends to running backs coach who has been given the title of special teams co-coordinator. The younger Harbaugh also helped out on special teams last season.
We learned not long ago that Chip Kelly (likely) isn’t in play for the offensive coordinator job at Alabama. Now, we learn of a name that reportedly is.
Citing two unnamed sources, BamaOnLine.com, part of the 247Sports.com network, is reporting that George Godsey is expected to interview for the coordinator vacancy created by Steve Sarkisian‘s abrupt departure for the NFL. There is a personal and personnel connection to the Crimson Tide — Godsey worked with UA offensive line coach Brent Key at UCF and the two were teammates at Georgia Tech as well.
The past six years for the 38-year-old Godsey have been spent in the NFL, most recently as the coordinator of the Houston Texans. Prior to three years in Houston, he spent another three with the New England Patriots.
His most recent job at the collegiate level was as running backs coach at UCF in 2010. In fact, Godsey’s only collegiate coaching experience came with the Knights (2004-10).
Nick Saban is also expected to consider an in-house replacement in Mike Locksley, who was promoted to co-coordinator last month. Another former Oregon head coach, Mark Helfrich, is also rumored to be in play.