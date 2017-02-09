Pair of backup offensive lineman won’t return to Oklahoma State

When Oklahoma State kicks off spring practice in the next month or so, the Cowboys will do so a little thinner personnel-wise along the offensive line.

According to Scout.com‘s OSU website, a pair of linemen, guard Jesse Robinson and tackle Matthew Mucha, have decided to leave Mike Gundy‘s football program. The website writes that the two players “will graduate at the end of the spring semester” and will “give up their remaining eligibility.”

On the surface, that means neither player will pursue the graduate transfer route and are instead giving up the sport.

Robinson and Mucha were both three-star recruits, the former in the Class of 2013 and the latter the year later. Robinson started the last seven games of the 2015 season, but didn’t start any of the 10 contests in which he played last season. Mucha played in a handful of games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2014.

Given the combination of the twin departures plus inking just one recruit on National Signing Day, The Oklahoman notes that you should expect the Cowboys to add a graduate transfer offensive lineman before the start of summer camp.