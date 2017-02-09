Wyatt Shallman announces grad transfer from Michigan to Ohio

After spending his first four seasons of college football at the University of Michigan, Wyatt Shallman has decided to finish it in That State Down South.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Shallman (pictured, No. 33) announced that he will be enrolling in classes at Ohio University (the actual Ohio University, not Brady Hoke‘s condescending version) and playing for the football Bobcats. The linebacker is slated to graduate from Michigan in the coming months, meaning he’s eligible to play for Ohio in the upcoming season.
This year will mark the fifth-year senior’s final season of eligibility.
A four-star 2013 recruit, Shallman was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Shallman ran for 14 yards the next two seasons.
Shallman was ultimately moved to linebacker after Jim Harbaugh took over the Wolverines. In 2016, he played in six games.
Handed control over a portion of Michigan’s special teams last season, Chris Partridge will be in charge of the entire unit moving forward.
UM announced Wednesday evening that Partridge has been named as Jim Harbaugh‘s special teams coordinator. He’ll also coach the Wolverines’ linebackers.
“Chris is a hard-working, valuable member of our coaching staff,” said Harbaugh. “He works extremely well across all levels of our football program, athletic department and university. Chris handles his on- and off-field responsibilities at an exemplary level. I look forward to his continued work with our student-athletes and their families.”
The school wrote in its release that “Partridge will oversee all aspects of special teams with input from other members of the coaching staff.”
One of those providing input will be Jay Harbaugh, the head coach’s son previously moved from tight ends to running backs coach who has been given the title of special teams co-coordinator. The younger Harbaugh also helped out on special teams last season.
We learned not long ago that Chip Kelly (likely) isn’t in play for the offensive coordinator job at Alabama. Now, we learn of a name that reportedly is.
Citing two unnamed sources, BamaOnLine.com, part of the 247Sports.com network, is reporting that George Godsey is expected to interview for the coordinator vacancy created by Steve Sarkisian‘s abrupt departure for the NFL. There is a personal and personnel connection to the Crimson Tide — Godsey worked with UA offensive line coach Brent Key at UCF and the two were teammates at Georgia Tech as well.
The past six years for the 38-year-old Godsey have been spent in the NFL, most recently as the coordinator of the Houston Texans. Prior to three years in Houston, he spent another three with the New England Patriots.
His most recent job at the collegiate level was as running backs coach at UCF in 2010. In fact, Godsey’s only collegiate coaching experience came with the Knights (2004-10).
Nick Saban is also expected to consider an in-house replacement in Mike Locksley, who was promoted to co-coordinator last month. Another former Oregon head coach, Mark Helfrich, is also rumored to be in play.
Clemson defensive back Adrian Baker will be on the move in search of a new place to call home. According to a report from TigerNet, Baker has decided to transfer away from Clemson.
Baker is scheduled to graduate from Clemson this spring, which means he will be eligible to transfer to any other FBS program and be able to play this fall, should he land at another FBS school.
Baker did not play during the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL during spring football practices. Had he been healthy, Baker was expected to compete for a starting job in the secondary. Baker recorded 13 tackles and intercepted two passes in 2015 to help Clemson to an ACC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Both of Baker’s interceptions came in a game against division rival Florida State to help the Tigers remain on top of the ACC and the national polls.
“When I got hurt, the thing that hurt me most was that I felt like I was finally starting to turn as a player and I felt like I was going to have a good year,” Baker said to TigerNet. “Next year, I feel like I’m going to have a good year.”
The first full Saturday of college football is jam packed with good games to pay attention to at the start of the 2017 season, which is why there was a suspicion the Advocare Classic between Michigan and Florida might be bumped back a day to Sunday over Labor Day weekend to attract more of an audience. Scratch that idea, as the game is now locked in for Saturday, September 2.
The day may be locked in, but an exact kick time has yet to be confirmed. What network will carry the game also remains to be confirmed, but that information will start leaking out in the coming months.
The 2017 meeting will be the first regular season meeting between the Gators and Wolverines, although they have crossed paths in the postseason. The game was first announced in mid-December 2013. Both teams are expected to be paid $6 million for their participation in the game in Arlington, which is a bump from the $4.7 million Michigan was paid to face Alabama in the same game at the start of the 2012 season.