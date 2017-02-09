Wyatt Shallman announces grad transfer from Michigan to Ohio

After spending his first four seasons of college football at the University of Michigan, Wyatt Shallman has decided to finish it in That State Down South.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Shallman (pictured, No. 33) announced that he will be enrolling in classes at Ohio University (the actual Ohio University, not Brady Hoke‘s condescending version) and playing for the football Bobcats. The linebacker is slated to graduate from Michigan in the coming months, meaning he’s eligible to play for Ohio in the upcoming season.

This year will mark the fifth-year senior’s final season of eligibility.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be attending grad school and playing football for Ohio University! @OhioFootball #Bobcats pic.twitter.com/dEcOGqmz2J — Wyatt Shallman (@WyattShallman) February 8, 2017

A four-star 2013 recruit, Shallman was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Shallman ran for 14 yards the next two seasons.

Shallman was ultimately moved to linebacker after Jim Harbaugh took over the Wolverines. In 2016, he played in six games.