STILLWATER, OK - SEPTEMBER 17 : The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers September 17, 2016 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State defeated Pitt 45-38. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Getty Images

After brief Arizona St. pit stop, Josh Henson returns to Okla. St.

Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 2:33 PM EST

It was fun while it lasted, I guess.

In mid-January, it was announced that Josh Henson was leaving his job as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma State to take a job as offensive line coach/running-game coordinator/assistant head coach at Arizona State.  Less than four weeks later, Henson has returned to the Cowboys as offensive line coach.

The return of Henson, who played his college football for OSU, comes less than a week after Greg Adkins was fired as Mike Gundy‘s line coach.

“Josh is highly intelligent and he knows the things that need to happen for us to be successful at Oklahoma State,” the head coach said in a statement. “We know him well and we’re excited about what he brings to our team.”

“Oklahoma State is my alma mater and will always have a special place in my heart. The opportunity to come back and be part of Cowboy football is special to me,” Henson said. “I want to thank Coach Gundy for giving me the opportunity to come back. I want to thank Coach Graham for the opportunity to coach at Arizona State, though it was for a short time. What excites me about returning to Stillwater is the opportunity to take OSU to the next level. When you win 10 games, winning those extra couple games is a real challenge, and I’m excited to have that opportunity.”

Henson also has spent time on coaching staffs at LSU and Missouri.

Jim McElwin defines roles for five Florida assistants

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of a Florida Gators flag before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

With a couple of departures and new additions, Jim McElwain was forced to do a little staff shuffling this offseason.  Friday, there was some clarity as to the roles for all involved.

Over the past several days, Florida announced the hirings of three new assistants — Corey Bell (HERE), Brad Davis and Ja’Juan Seider (HERE). Bell replaces Torrian Gray, who took a job with the Washington Redskins; Davis replaces Mike Summers, who left for Louisville; and Seider takes over for Tim Skipper, who will remain on the staff but in a different role.

The changes impacted two current assistants as well, so below are the responsibilities/titles for all five of the assistants:

  • Chris Rumph – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
  • Skipper – Assistant Coach, Linebackers
  • Bell – Assistant Coach, Defensive Backs
  • Seider – Assistant Coach, Running Backs
  • Davis – Assistant Coach, Offensive Line

Rumph was the line coach last year and simply adds the title of co-coordinator.  Skipper was the running backs coach, which is now manned by Seider.

Louisiana Tech RB Jaqwis Dancy finds out he’s cancer-free

Bulldog Football @ Miss. State, Saturday, 10/17/2015, Starkville, MS, photo by TOM MORRIS, Copyright.2015.Louisiana Tech University Foundation.All Rights Reserved. (teemo@aol.com 318.237.3030)
Louisiana Tech athletics
1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Instead of some of the normal crap that passes for offseason college football news, how about something positive?  Check, that, positively excellent.

In mid-October last year, Louisiana announced that sophomore running back Jaqwis Dancy had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Fast-forward four months and chemotherapy sessions every few weeks at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and Darcy, in a phone call Thursday evening, received the absolute best news possible — he’s cancer-free.

“It felt amazing when I heard the news that I am cancer-free,” Dancy said in quotes provided by the school. “It was something I have been waiting to hear since I was diagnosed and I can’t wait to share my happiness with all my teammates. I especially want to thank the LA Tech family and everyone who supported me in this fight. The support I have received since the beginning has been amazing. My biggest goal right now is to get back on the field with my teammates.”

Darcy is not completely done with his treatment, it should be noted, as he will still need to undergo a couple of rounds of radiation to ensure there are no lingering cells that are cancerous.  It’s unclear whether Darcy will be available for spring practice, and his status for the 2017 season wasn’t addressed.

That, though, is the least important facet of this encouraging development.

“We are thrilled about the positive news and to hear about the progress he has been making in his battle against cancer,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “It has been a tough fight for Jaqwis and his family. There is still work to do, but this is certainly positive news to celebrate. As much as anything, I am thrilled for him and his mom for what they have been through. At this point, it is nice to know he is cancer-free and we are optimistic, but we know he still has some work to do.”

As a true freshman in 2015, Dancy played in all 13 games and, while he didn’t record a carry, he did return 17 kicks for 296 yards.  An ankle injury, then the cancer diagnosis, prevented him from playing at all last season.

Amidst Oregon rumors, Okla. St. assistant tweets goodbye to Stillwater

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 08: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies on October 8, 2016 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Huskies defeated the Ducks 70-21. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

As one hole on a coaching staff is filled, another one comes open.

The latest coaching circle of life involves Marcus Arroyo, with reports surfacing Thursday that the assistant was set to leave Oklahoma State for a job at Oregon.  While there’s nothing official from either football program involved, the assistant himself took to Twitter very early Friday morning to say his goodbyes to Stillwater, an obvious precursor to his impending move to Eugene.

It’s expected the Ducks and new head coach Willie Taggart will utilize Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Arroyo would replace David Reaves, a newly-hired Taggart assistant who was placed on administrative leave following a drunk-driving arrest and subsequently “resigned.”

The past two seasons, Arroyo had coached the Cowboys’ running backs.  He also has previous Pac-12 experience, having served as the quarterbacks coach at Cal in 2011 before adding passing-game coordinator to his title in 2012.

Other stops in his coaching career include San Jose State (2005-08), Wyoming (2009-10) and Southern Miss (2013) as well as a one-year stint as the quarterbacks coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

SMU formally adds ex-Texas assistant to Chad Morris’ staff

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Davis Luster #43 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs enters the field before a game against the Navy Midshipmen at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 6:44 AM EST

Reports earlier in the week stated SMU had targeted a former Texas assistant.  Thursday night, those reports came to fruition.

SMU confirmed in a press release that Chad Morris has hired Jeff Traylor to be his running backs coach.  Additionally, Traylor will carry the title of associate head coach.

The past two seasons, Traylor had been Charlie Strong‘s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Texas.

Traylor was a long-time assistant and head high school football coach in the state of Texas prior to moving on to UT.  After playing football in the state, he remained as a coach in some capacity from 1989-2014.  H won three state championships during his time as a head coach.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our staff,” said Morris in a statement. “He has deep ties to Texas high school football, particularly in east Texas, and I consider him one of the bright offensive minds in college football. I’ve known Jeff for 15-20 years and I know he’ll add a lot to our program.”