After brief Arizona St. pit stop, Josh Henson returns to Okla. St.

It was fun while it lasted, I guess.

In mid-January, it was announced that Josh Henson was leaving his job as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma State to take a job as offensive line coach/running-game coordinator/assistant head coach at Arizona State. Less than four weeks later, Henson has returned to the Cowboys as offensive line coach.

The return of Henson, who played his college football for OSU, comes less than a week after Greg Adkins was fired as Mike Gundy‘s line coach.

“Josh is highly intelligent and he knows the things that need to happen for us to be successful at Oklahoma State,” the head coach said in a statement. “We know him well and we’re excited about what he brings to our team.”

“Oklahoma State is my alma mater and will always have a special place in my heart. The opportunity to come back and be part of Cowboy football is special to me,” Henson said. “I want to thank Coach Gundy for giving me the opportunity to come back. I want to thank Coach Graham for the opportunity to coach at Arizona State, though it was for a short time. What excites me about returning to Stillwater is the opportunity to take OSU to the next level. When you win 10 games, winning those extra couple games is a real challenge, and I’m excited to have that opportunity.”

Henson also has spent time on coaching staffs at LSU and Missouri.