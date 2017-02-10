Amidst Oregon rumors, Okla. St. assistant tweets goodbye to Stillwater

As one hole on a coaching staff is filled, another one comes open.

The latest coaching circle of life involves Marcus Arroyo, with reports surfacing Thursday that the assistant was set to leave Oklahoma State for a job at Oregon. While there’s nothing official from either football program involved, the assistant himself took to Twitter very early Friday morning to say his goodbyes to Stillwater, an obvious precursor to his impending move to Eugene.

It’s expected the Ducks and new head coach Willie Taggart will utilize Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Arroyo would replace David Reaves, a newly-hired Taggart assistant who was placed on administrative leave following a drunk-driving arrest and subsequently “resigned.”

The past two seasons, Arroyo had coached the Cowboys’ running backs. He also has previous Pac-12 experience, having served as the quarterbacks coach at Cal in 2011 before adding passing-game coordinator to his title in 2012.

Other stops in his coaching career include San Jose State (2005-08), Wyoming (2009-10) and Southern Miss (2013) as well as a one-year stint as the quarterbacks coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.