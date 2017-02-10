Miami DL coach Craig Kuligowski earns a promotion

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Last season, Miami was 31st in the country in run defense one year after they were 107th in the same category. One of the big reasons for that turnaround was Craig Kuligowski.

Friday, the assistant was rewarded for past production and future projections.

In a press release, The U announced that Kuligowski has been promoted to assistant head coach. While not specified, the new title likely comes with some type of raise.

Kuligowski will continue on with his line duties for the upcoming season.

“Craig did an outstanding job last season working with our defensive line,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “He’s a terrific motivator and a great teacher.”

In addition to the improvement in run defense, the Hurricanes were fifth nationally in tackles for loss and 22nd in sacks. They were second in the ACC in the former category and fifth in the latter.

A defense that was tied for 83rd (28.8 points per game) in scoring in 2015 morphed into one that was tied for 13th (18.9 ppg) last season in Richt’s first season.