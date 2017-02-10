Ole Miss’ Tray Scott formally announced as Georgia’s DL coach

Ole Miss’ coaching loss is officially Georgia’s gain.
Wednesday, it was reported that Tray Scott would be leaving as defensive line coach at Ole Miss to take the same job at Georgia. Two days later, UGA confirmed as much in a press release.
“Tray is considered one of the very best up and coming defensive line coaches in the country,” Scott’s new boss, Kirby Smart, said in a statement. “He’s going to be an immediate asset as we begin planning for spring practice. Tray will complement our current coaching staff and will be excellent in the development of our defensive linemen.”
Scott was just hired by the Rebels last month. The past two seasons, he served in the same role as line coach at North Carolina. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.
The hiring of Scott comes a couple of days after it was learned that Tracy Rocker, the Bulldogs’ line coach the past three seasons, was no longer a part of Smart’s staff.
If you’re the praying kind, send one out for one of the nicest, classiest men to ever roam a college football sideline. Just in case.
Citing unnamed sources, the Topeka Capital-Journal is reporting that Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder is being treated for what’s being described only as “an undisclosed medical issue.” While the initial speculation had it as being serious, the Capital-Journal writes that “it is treatable and he is not expected to miss any football coaching duties.”
From the newspaper’s account:
Sources said Snyder has received treatment at a Kansas City hospital and possibly another medical center out of state, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be able to participate in spring practice and be on the sideline for the 2017 season.
When reached for comment on the 77-year-old coach’s health, a KSU official politely declined to discuss it.
In 25 seasons with the Wildcats, Snyder’s teams have won 202 games. In the other 99 years of the football program’s history, they’ve won 316 games. The football program’s overall winning percentage is .451, while Snyder’s is at .657. Take out Snyder’s record, and the football program has a winning percentage of .379.
Stadium renovation stories are flying all over the place these days, and Old Dominion is not going to be left out of the fun. A stadium renovation proposal made last June managed to stay a part of the Virginia House and Senate budget proposals, a sign everything continues to be on schedule for the university to move forward with its renovation plans.
“They have come to Richmond and made a good case,” Virginia Senator Frank Wagner said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “This is not going to involve any student fee increases or any additional money. It’s fiscally prudent. Everything appears to be a go.”
The budgets are to be reviewed by the end of the month of February before the adjournment of the General Assembly.
The proposed plan is to tear down the existing football stadium and rebuild from scratch to increase the seating capacity to 22,130 (from 20,118). The plan can be done without raising student fees, which is a welcome move in a time when the cost of attending college is increasing.
The plan for Old Dominion is to tear down the stands currently residing at Foreman Field at the conclusion of the 2018 football season and rebuild modern seats in its place in time to open the 2019 season. The project is slated to cost about $55 million. This would be the first p[art of a grand master plan for stadium expansion, with a second phase to come that would cost a reported $95 million to expand the stadium as the program continues to grow.
Before the weekend got started out in Hawaii, head coach of the Rainbow Warriors Nick Rolovich gave one of his assistants a promotion. Legi Suiaunoa was promoted to the role of defensive coordinator.
Suiaunoa will replace Kevin Lempa, who resigned from the position after the 2016 season. In addition to leading the defense, Suiaunoa will continue to coach the defensive line, which he had been doing previously for Hawaii.
“This move provides stability to our defense, something our kids deserve,” Rolovich said in a released statement. “Legi has proven to be successful at coaching the defensive line. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do and he’s commanded his position group. I truly believe Legi is ready for the challenge and this opportunity. He’s earned my trust.”
According to CoachingSearch.com, Hawaii is also shifting around a couple of other assistants. Special teams coordinator Mayur Chaudhari will now coach the defensive ends and offensive coordinator Brian Smith will coach the tight ends and running backs.
With the doors closing on the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for good, Georgia State’s football program is ready to get started on their very own home field at Turner Field in 2017. The Panthers will kick off the 2017 season at Turner Field against Tennessee state on August 31. The stadium will also have a new name; Georgia State Stadium.
As soon as word broke from the Atlanta Braves that the MLB franchise was going to move to a new location, Georgia State pounce don the opportunity to claim the land holding Turner Field. Knowing the Georgia Dome was going to be abandoned by the Atlanta Falcons (who move into a brand new stadium this year), Georgia State needed to secure a place to play their home games, and getting a chance to have their own stadium all to themselves was highly sought after by the university.
While Georgia State will play its home games in the former home of the Braves, the plan moving forward will be to overhaul the entire venue by making it more fan friendly and better serve the Georgia State football program. For starters, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced from 50,000 for baseball to 23,000 for the football program.
The converted football stadium will also be accompanied by other facilities for the university including shops and residential complexes as part of a university and community effort to develop.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.