Ole Miss’ Tray Scott formally announced as Georgia’s DL coach

Ole Miss’ coaching loss is officially Georgia’s gain.

Wednesday, it was reported that Tray Scott would be leaving as defensive line coach at Ole Miss to take the same job at Georgia. Two days later, UGA confirmed as much in a press release.

“Tray is considered one of the very best up and coming defensive line coaches in the country,” Scott’s new boss, Kirby Smart, said in a statement. “He’s going to be an immediate asset as we begin planning for spring practice. Tray will complement our current coaching staff and will be excellent in the development of our defensive linemen.”

Scott was just hired by the Rebels last month. The past two seasons, he served in the same role as line coach at North Carolina. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.

The hiring of Scott comes a couple of days after it was learned that Tracy Rocker, the Bulldogs’ line coach the past three seasons, was no longer a part of Smart’s staff.