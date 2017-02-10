Report: Bill Snyder being treated for undisclosed medical issue

If you’re the praying kind, send one out for one of the nicest, classiest men to ever roam a college football sideline. Just in case.

Citing unnamed sources, the Topeka Capital-Journal is reporting that Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder is being treated for what’s being described only as “an undisclosed medical issue.” While the initial speculation had it as being serious, the Capital-Journal writes that “it is treatable and he is not expected to miss any football coaching duties.”

From the newspaper’s account:

Sources said Snyder has received treatment at a Kansas City hospital and possibly another medical center out of state, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be able to participate in spring practice and be on the sideline for the 2017 season.

When reached for comment on the 77-year-old coach’s health, a KSU official politely declined to discuss it.

In 25 seasons with the Wildcats, Snyder’s teams have won 202 games. In the other 99 years of the football program’s history, they’ve won 316 games. The football program’s overall winning percentage is .451, while Snyder’s is at .657. Take out Snyder’s record, and the football program has a winning percentage of .379.