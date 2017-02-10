RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: David Washington #10 of the Old Dominion Monarchs hands off to Ray Lawry #33 against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
Virginia budget keeps Old Dominion stadium expansion on the books

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

Stadium renovation stories are flying all over the place these days, and Old Dominion is not going to be left out of the fun. A stadium renovation proposal made last June managed to stay a part of the Virginia House and Senate budget proposals, a sign everything continues to be on schedule for the university to move forward with its renovation plans.

“They have come to Richmond and made a good case,” Virginia Senator Frank Wagner said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “This is not going to involve any student fee increases or any additional money. It’s fiscally prudent. Everything appears to be a go.”

The budgets are to be reviewed by the end of the month of February before the adjournment of the General Assembly.

The proposed plan is to tear down the existing football stadium and rebuild from scratch to increase the seating capacity to 22,130 (from 20,118). The plan can be done without raising student fees, which is a welcome move in a time when the cost of attending college is increasing.

The plan for Old Dominion is to tear down the stands currently residing at Foreman Field at the conclusion of the 2018 football season and rebuild modern seats in its place in time to open the 2019 season. The project is slated to cost about $55 million. This would be the first p[art of a grand master plan for stadium expansion, with a second phase to come that would cost a reported $95 million to expand the stadium as the program continues to grow.

Hawaii promotes Legi Suiaunoa to defensive coordinator

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

Before the weekend got started out in Hawaii, head coach of the Rainbow Warriors Nick Rolovich gave one of his assistants a promotion. Legi Suiaunoa was promoted to the role of defensive coordinator.

Suiaunoa will replace Kevin Lempa, who resigned from the position after the 2016 season. In addition to leading the defense, Suiaunoa will continue to coach the defensive line, which he had been doing previously for Hawaii.

“This move provides stability to our defense, something our kids deserve,” Rolovich said in a released statement. “Legi has proven to be successful at coaching the defensive line. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do and he’s commanded his position group. I truly believe Legi is ready for the challenge and this opportunity. He’s earned my trust.”

According to CoachingSearch.com, Hawaii is also shifting around a couple of other assistants. Special teams coordinator Mayur Chaudhari will now coach the defensive ends and offensive coordinator Brian Smith will coach the tight ends and running backs.

Georgia State is renaming Turner Field to Georgia State Stadium

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

With the doors closing on the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for good, Georgia State’s football program is ready to get started on their very own home field at Turner Field in 2017. The Panthers will kick off the 2017 season at Turner Field against Tennessee state on August 31. The stadium will also have a new name; Georgia State Stadium.

As soon as word broke from the Atlanta Braves that the MLB franchise was going to move to a new location, Georgia State pounce don the opportunity to claim the land holding Turner Field. Knowing the Georgia Dome was going to be abandoned by the Atlanta Falcons (who move into a brand new stadium this year), Georgia State needed to secure a place to play their home games, and getting a chance to have their own stadium all to themselves was highly sought after by the university.

While Georgia State will play its home games in the former home of the Braves, the plan moving forward will be to overhaul the entire venue by making it more fan friendly and better serve the Georgia State football program. For starters, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced from 50,000 for baseball to 23,000 for the football program.

The converted football stadium will also be accompanied by other facilities for the university including shops and residential complexes as part of a university and community effort to develop.

Two hirings complete Tom Allen’s first Indiana coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Entering the first full week of February, Tom Allen had two openings on his initial Indiana coaching staff.  With the second weekend of the month upon us, he now has none.  Again.

In  press release Friday, Allen announced that he has added Darren Hiller and Nick Sheridan as offensive assistants.  The former will serve as offensive line coach as well as running-game coordinator, the latter as quarterbacks coach.

With the twin hirings, which had previously been reported as likely HERE and HERE, Allen’s nine-man on-field staff is complete.

“I have known Darren Hiller for a number of years and have always been so impressed with him, both as a person and as a coach,” Allen said in a statement. “He is a tremendous teacher in the area of the offensive line. Darren does a great job mentoring young men and finding ways to motivate them to play at their highest level. He has been a part of a tremendous offensive attack at South Florida and I think that will continue with us here at Indiana.

“Nick Sheridan is a young offensive mind that I am very impressed with. I love the fact that he is a coach’s son. He has been around this game his entire life. I know that we feel like we got a young Shawn Watson in Nick Sheridan.”

Watson left Bloomington late last month to take the coordinator job at Pitt, for those wondering why his name was included in the quote.

Hiller had just been hired by new Houston head coach Major Applewhite for the the same job last month.  He replaces Greg Frey, who left late last month for a spot on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.

Prior to that new — and brief — job at UH, Hiller had spent the 2016 season at USF. He’s also coached FBS-level lines at Cincinnati (2013-15), Nevada (2012) and Arkansas State (2002-11).

Sheridan’s hiring, which comes just a handful of weeks after he was hired to coach tailbacks at Central Michigan, reconnects him with Mike DeBord, who coached Sheridan when he was a quarterback at Michigan and recently took over as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator.  Prior to landing his first on-field job at CMU, Sheridan spent 2014-16 as an offensive graduate assistant at Tennessee.

West Virginia hires Alabama grad assistant as CBs coach

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

To plug the latest gap in his West Virginia coaching staff, Dana Holgorsen has dipped into the deep well of assistants Nick Saban has accumulated in Tuscaloosa.

The football program confirmed Friday that Doug Belk has been hired to serve as the Mountaineers’ cornerbacks coach.  Belk will replace Danny “Blue” Adams, who left earlier this week for a job at South Florida.

This will mark Belk’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

“We would like to welcome Doug to the West Virginia football program,” Holgorsen said. “He comes highly recommended and brings several years of successful secondary experience at high-level programs. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

The past three seasons, Belk has been a defensive graduate assistant at Alabama.  Prior to that, he was at Valdosta State for three years, the last two as secondary coach.

“I’m excited to come to West Virginia University and be a part of a program that does an outstanding job of developing players and has a great winning tradition,” Belk said. “I want to thank Coach Holgorsen and Coach Gibson for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff and the Mountaineer football program and to contribute to the program’s continued success.”