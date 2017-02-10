Virginia budget keeps Old Dominion stadium expansion on the books

Stadium renovation stories are flying all over the place these days, and Old Dominion is not going to be left out of the fun. A stadium renovation proposal made last June managed to stay a part of the Virginia House and Senate budget proposals, a sign everything continues to be on schedule for the university to move forward with its renovation plans.

“They have come to Richmond and made a good case,” Virginia Senator Frank Wagner said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “This is not going to involve any student fee increases or any additional money. It’s fiscally prudent. Everything appears to be a go.”

The budgets are to be reviewed by the end of the month of February before the adjournment of the General Assembly.

The proposed plan is to tear down the existing football stadium and rebuild from scratch to increase the seating capacity to 22,130 (from 20,118). The plan can be done without raising student fees, which is a welcome move in a time when the cost of attending college is increasing.

The plan for Old Dominion is to tear down the stands currently residing at Foreman Field at the conclusion of the 2018 football season and rebuild modern seats in its place in time to open the 2019 season. The project is slated to cost about $55 million. This would be the first p[art of a grand master plan for stadium expansion, with a second phase to come that would cost a reported $95 million to expand the stadium as the program continues to grow.

