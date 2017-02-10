West Virginia hires Alabama grad assistant as CBs coach

To plug the latest gap in his West Virginia coaching staff, Dana Holgorsen has dipped into the deep well of assistants Nick Saban has accumulated in Tuscaloosa.
The football program confirmed Friday that Doug Belk has been hired to serve as the Mountaineers’ cornerbacks coach. Belk will replace Danny “Blue” Adams, who left earlier this week for a job at South Florida.
This will mark Belk’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
“We would like to welcome Doug to the West Virginia football program,” Holgorsen said. “He comes highly recommended and brings several years of successful secondary experience at high-level programs. He will be a great addition to our staff.”
The past three seasons, Belk has been a defensive graduate assistant at Alabama. Prior to that, he was at Valdosta State for three years, the last two as secondary coach.
“I’m excited to come to West Virginia University and be a part of a program that does an outstanding job of developing players and has a great winning tradition,” Belk said. “I want to thank Coach Holgorsen and Coach Gibson for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff and the Mountaineer football program and to contribute to the program’s continued success.”