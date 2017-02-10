MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 05: Dana Holgorsen and the West Virginia Mountaineers prepare to take the field against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game on November 5, 2016 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
West Virginia hires Alabama grad assistant as CBs coach

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

To plug the latest gap in his West Virginia coaching staff, Dana Holgorsen has dipped into the deep well of assistants Nick Saban has accumulated in Tuscaloosa.

The football program confirmed Friday that Doug Belk has been hired to serve as the Mountaineers’ cornerbacks coach.  Belk will replace Danny “Blue” Adams, who left earlier this week for a job at South Florida.

This will mark Belk’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

“We would like to welcome Doug to the West Virginia football program,” Holgorsen said. “He comes highly recommended and brings several years of successful secondary experience at high-level programs. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

The past three seasons, Belk has been a defensive graduate assistant at Alabama.  Prior to that, he was at Valdosta State for three years, the last two as secondary coach.

“I’m excited to come to West Virginia University and be a part of a program that does an outstanding job of developing players and has a great winning tradition,” Belk said. “I want to thank Coach Holgorsen and Coach Gibson for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff and the Mountaineer football program and to contribute to the program’s continued success.”

Two hirings complete Tom Allen’s first Indiana coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Entering the first full week of February, Tom Allen had two openings on his initial Indiana coaching staff.  With the second weekend of the month upon us, he now has none.  Again.

In  press release Friday, Allen announced that he has added Darren Hiller and Nick Sheridan as offensive assistants.  The former will serve as offensive line coach as well as running-game coordinator, the latter as quarterbacks coach.

With the twin hirings, which had previously been reported as likely HERE and HERE, Allen’s nine-man on-field staff is complete.

“I have known Darren Hiller for a number of years and have always been so impressed with him, both as a person and as a coach,” Allen said in a statement. “He is a tremendous teacher in the area of the offensive line. Darren does a great job mentoring young men and finding ways to motivate them to play at their highest level. He has been a part of a tremendous offensive attack at South Florida and I think that will continue with us here at Indiana.

“Nick Sheridan is a young offensive mind that I am very impressed with. I love the fact that he is a coach’s son. He has been around this game his entire life. I know that we feel like we got a young Shawn Watson in Nick Sheridan.”

Watson left Bloomington late last month to take the coordinator job at Pitt, for those wondering why his name was included in the quote.

Hiller had just been hired by new Houston head coach Major Applewhite for the the same job last month.  He replaces Greg Frey, who left late last month for a spot on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff.

Prior to that new — and brief — job at UH, Hiller had spent the 2016 season at USF. He’s also coached FBS-level lines at Cincinnati (2013-15), Nevada (2012) and Arkansas State (2002-11).

Sheridan’s hiring, which comes just a handful of weeks after he was hired to coach tailbacks at Central Michigan, reconnects him with Mike DeBord, who coached Sheridan when he was a quarterback at Michigan and recently took over as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator.  Prior to landing his first on-field job at CMU, Sheridan spent 2014-16 as an offensive graduate assistant at Tennessee.

After brief Arizona St. pit stop, Josh Henson returns to Okla. St.

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 2:33 PM EST

It was fun while it lasted, I guess.

In mid-January, it was announced that Josh Henson was leaving his job as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma State to take a job as offensive line coach/running-game coordinator/assistant head coach at Arizona State.  Less than four weeks later, Henson has returned to the Cowboys as offensive line coach.

The return of Henson, who played his college football for OSU, comes less than a week after Greg Adkins was fired as Mike Gundy‘s line coach.

“Josh is highly intelligent and he knows the things that need to happen for us to be successful at Oklahoma State,” the head coach said in a statement. “We know him well and we’re excited about what he brings to our team.”

“Oklahoma State is my alma mater and will always have a special place in my heart. The opportunity to come back and be part of Cowboy football is special to me,” Henson said. “I want to thank Coach Gundy for giving me the opportunity to come back. I want to thank Coach Graham for the opportunity to coach at Arizona State, though it was for a short time. What excites me about returning to Stillwater is the opportunity to take OSU to the next level. When you win 10 games, winning those extra couple games is a real challenge, and I’m excited to have that opportunity.”

Henson also has spent time on coaching staffs at LSU and Missouri.

Jim McElwin defines roles for five Florida assistants

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

With a couple of departures and new additions, Jim McElwain was forced to do a little staff shuffling this offseason.  Friday, there was some clarity as to the roles for all involved.

Over the past several days, Florida announced the hirings of three new assistants — Corey Bell (HERE), Brad Davis and Ja’Juan Seider (HERE). Bell replaces Torrian Gray, who took a job with the Washington Redskins; Davis replaces Mike Summers, who left for Louisville; and Seider takes over for Tim Skipper, who will remain on the staff but in a different role.

The changes impacted two current assistants as well, so below are the responsibilities/titles for all five of the assistants:

  • Chris Rumph – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
  • Skipper – Assistant Coach, Linebackers
  • Bell – Assistant Coach, Defensive Backs
  • Seider – Assistant Coach, Running Backs
  • Davis – Assistant Coach, Offensive Line

Rumph was the line coach last year and simply adds the title of co-coordinator.  Skipper was the running backs coach, which is now manned by Seider.

Louisiana Tech RB Jaqwis Dancy finds out he’s cancer-free

By John TaylorFeb 10, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Instead of some of the normal crap that passes for offseason college football news, how about something positive?  Check, that, positively excellent.

In mid-October last year, Louisiana announced that sophomore running back Jaqwis Dancy had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Fast-forward four months and chemotherapy sessions every few weeks at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and Darcy, in a phone call Thursday evening, received the absolute best news possible — he’s cancer-free.

“It felt amazing when I heard the news that I am cancer-free,” Dancy said in quotes provided by the school. “It was something I have been waiting to hear since I was diagnosed and I can’t wait to share my happiness with all my teammates. I especially want to thank the LA Tech family and everyone who supported me in this fight. The support I have received since the beginning has been amazing. My biggest goal right now is to get back on the field with my teammates.”

Darcy is not completely done with his treatment, it should be noted, as he will still need to undergo a couple of rounds of radiation to ensure there are no lingering cells that are cancerous.  It’s unclear whether Darcy will be available for spring practice, and his status for the 2017 season wasn’t addressed.

That, though, is the least important facet of this encouraging development.

“We are thrilled about the positive news and to hear about the progress he has been making in his battle against cancer,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “It has been a tough fight for Jaqwis and his family. There is still work to do, but this is certainly positive news to celebrate. As much as anything, I am thrilled for him and his mom for what they have been through. At this point, it is nice to know he is cancer-free and we are optimistic, but we know he still has some work to do.”

As a true freshman in 2015, Dancy played in all 13 games and, while he didn’t record a carry, he did return 17 kicks for 296 yards.  An ankle injury, then the cancer diagnosis, prevented him from playing at all last season.