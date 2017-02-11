Cal’s poaching of an Arizona assistant is official

It’s been a rough week for Rich Rodriguez when it comes to his Arizona assistants.

Wednesday, Rodriguez formally lost his running backs coach to West Virginia. Two days later, he officially lost his special teams coordinator to Cal as the Golden Bears confirmed Friday night that Charlie Ragle has been hired by first-year head coach Justin Wilcox to fill the same role.

Additionally, Ragle will coach Cal’s tight ends. He did that at UA as well.

“Charlie Ragle is an enthusiastic and energetic coach who is an excellent addition to our staff both on the field and in recruiting,” Wilcox said. “The special teams units he put on the field at Arizona were consistently among the best in the nation, while the tremendous success he has had in recruiting is powered by his ability to understand the recruiting culture from all perspectives. Having more than a decade of experience as a high school coach allowed him to build an excellent network of strong relationships that are greatly beneficial.”

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity at Cal,” Ragle said. “What is happening under the leadership of Justin Wilcox is very exciting. He is building the foundation for a program that has tremendous potential and a chance to be one of the best in the country and consistently compete for championships.”

Ragle had spent the past five seasons at Arizona. Those are his only five seasons at the FBS level.

As for Rodriguez, he now has two holes on his coaching staff to fill with the start of spring practice less than a week away.