Dave Clawson completes Wake coaching staff with Duke product

In adding to his Wake Forest coaching staff, Dave Clawson has added an individual very familiar with the area in general and the conference specifically.
Wake announced in a press release that Clawson has picked Brad Sherrod to join his Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. No specific role and/or title was announced for Sherrod; that’s expected to come at a later time.
Sherrod comes to Wake after spending one season with FCS Sam Houston State as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He’s also a former player and assistant at ACC rival Duke.
“Brad is very familiar with the ACC from his time as both a player and coach at Duke,” said Clawson in a statement. “His experience in coaching linebackers as well as being a defensive coordinator will be a great asset to our staff. With every member of the defensive staff having coordinator experience, I am confident that our defense is in good hands.”
Sherrod’s other coaching stops include UMass, East Tennessee State, Elon and Delaware.
Last season, Miami was 31st in the country in run defense one year after they were 107th in the same category. One of the big reasons for that turnaround was Craig Kuligowski.
Friday, the assistant was rewarded for past production and future projections.
In a press release, The U announced that Kuligowski has been promoted to assistant head coach. While not specified, the new title likely comes with some type of raise.
Kuligowski will continue on with his line duties for the upcoming season.
“Craig did an outstanding job last season working with our defensive line,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “He’s a terrific motivator and a great teacher.”
In addition to the improvement in run defense, the Hurricanes were fifth nationally in tackles for loss and 22nd in sacks. They were second in the ACC in the former category and fifth in the latter.
A defense that was tied for 83rd (28.8 points per game) in scoring in 2015 morphed into one that was tied for 13th (18.9 ppg) last season in Richt’s first season.
Ole Miss’ coaching loss is officially Georgia’s gain.
Wednesday, it was reported that Tray Scott would be leaving as defensive line coach at Ole Miss to take the same job at Georgia. Two days later, UGA confirmed as much in a press release.
“Tray is considered one of the very best up and coming defensive line coaches in the country,” Scott’s new boss, Kirby Smart, said in a statement. “He’s going to be an immediate asset as we begin planning for spring practice. Tray will complement our current coaching staff and will be excellent in the development of our defensive linemen.”
Scott was just hired by the Rebels last month. The past two seasons, he served in the same role as line coach at North Carolina. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.
The hiring of Scott comes a couple of days after it was learned that Tracy Rocker, the Bulldogs’ line coach the past three seasons, was no longer a part of Smart’s staff.
If you’re the praying kind, send one out for one of the nicest, classiest men to ever roam a college football sideline. Just in case.
Citing unnamed sources, the Topeka Capital-Journal is reporting that Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder is being treated for what’s being described only as “an undisclosed medical issue.” While the initial speculation had it as being serious, the Capital-Journal writes that “it is treatable and he is not expected to miss any football coaching duties.”
From the newspaper’s account:
Sources said Snyder has received treatment at a Kansas City hospital and possibly another medical center out of state, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be able to participate in spring practice and be on the sideline for the 2017 season.
When reached for comment on the 77-year-old coach’s health, a KSU official politely declined to discuss it.
In 25 seasons with the Wildcats, Snyder’s teams have won 202 games. In the other 99 years of the football program’s history, they’ve won 316 games. The football program’s overall winning percentage is .451, while Snyder’s is at .657. Take out Snyder’s record, and the football program has a winning percentage of .379.
Stadium renovation stories are flying all over the place these days, and Old Dominion is not going to be left out of the fun. A stadium renovation proposal made last June managed to stay a part of the Virginia House and Senate budget proposals, a sign everything continues to be on schedule for the university to move forward with its renovation plans.
“They have come to Richmond and made a good case,” Virginia Senator Frank Wagner said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “This is not going to involve any student fee increases or any additional money. It’s fiscally prudent. Everything appears to be a go.”
The budgets are to be reviewed by the end of the month of February before the adjournment of the General Assembly.
The proposed plan is to tear down the existing football stadium and rebuild from scratch to increase the seating capacity to 22,130 (from 20,118). The plan can be done without raising student fees, which is a welcome move in a time when the cost of attending college is increasing.
The plan for Old Dominion is to tear down the stands currently residing at Foreman Field at the conclusion of the 2018 football season and rebuild modern seats in its place in time to open the 2019 season. The project is slated to cost about $55 million. This would be the first p[art of a grand master plan for stadium expansion, with a second phase to come that would cost a reported $95 million to expand the stadium as the program continues to grow.