Dave Clawson completes Wake coaching staff with Duke product

In adding to his Wake Forest coaching staff, Dave Clawson has added an individual very familiar with the area in general and the conference specifically.

Wake announced in a press release that Clawson has picked Brad Sherrod to join his Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. No specific role and/or title was announced for Sherrod; that’s expected to come at a later time.

Sherrod comes to Wake after spending one season with FCS Sam Houston State as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He’s also a former player and assistant at ACC rival Duke.

“Brad is very familiar with the ACC from his time as both a player and coach at Duke,” said Clawson in a statement. “His experience in coaching linebackers as well as being a defensive coordinator will be a great asset to our staff. With every member of the defensive staff having coordinator experience, I am confident that our defense is in good hands.”

Sherrod’s other coaching stops include UMass, East Tennessee State, Elon and Delaware.