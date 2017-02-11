LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach David Beaty of the Kansas Jayhawks prepares to lead his team onto the field prior to a game against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

David Beaty has Kansas looking like the most interesting team coming off a 2-10 season

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

You may not think Kansas has found reasons to be optimistic about its future after going 2-10 in 2016, but Kansas is taking some small baby steps forward as a program under David Beaty. In 2017, Kansas is already looking to build on a strong start to the recruiting efforts and will invest more in its coaching staff, two key ingredients to turning a program around.

Let’s be honest in agreeing Kansas had nowhere to go but up. Since a magical 12-1 season in 2007, the Jayhawks have had just winning season, and that was the following year in 2008. After failed runs under Turner Gill and Charlie Weis, Beaty was hired to provide some new energy in the program, and although that hasn’t necessarily been seen in many ways on the field, it is becoming clear something may be working off of it.

Though incredibly early, Kansas currently has a good jump on its Class of 2018 efforts with what is ranked the fifth best class according to Rivals. Forget about Beaty’s mission to “take this dadgum state back,” because Kansas has been setting up shop in Louisiana and the results are paying off. With eight commits lined up, including a trio of four-star prospects, Kansas is already taking strides in improving the roster’s talent level. The three four-star recruits (WR Devonta Jason, DB Corione Harris, WR Ja’Marr Chase) already equals the total number of four-star players to sign with Kansas from 2014 through 2017. Nothing will be official until next signing day when they submit their letters of intent, but if Beaty and his staff can keep those players on board, that would be a giant step forward. All three also happen to be from Louisiana, where Beaty appears to be building a pipeline with three other players from the state included in the early Class of 2018 lineup. The recent success in Louisiana, a state rich in football talent that has seen a few battles favor Kansas over LSU, has led to a promotion for running backs coach Tony Hull to associate head coach.

One way to keep that going is by providing some financial security to the staff, and Kansas is reportedly doing that. According to a report by Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Kansas will be bumping the overall pay of the staff by $731,400 to push the total pay over the $3 million benchmark and putting them more on par with their Big 12 opponents. Beaty is also getting a bump in pay following his contract extension last December. This is what happens when you beat Texas.

We are not at the point where we can throw Kansas into the Big 12 championship picture, and it may be a while before we are, but Beaty has things working in Lawrence in the offseason. How much of that translates over to the football field in 2017 and beyond remains to be seen, but Kansas fans have reason to be optimistic about where the program is going.

Former Mizzou DL Josh Moore heading to Sam Houston State… to play TE

Missouri v Texas A&M
Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EST

Not only is Josh Moore switching schools, but he is also switching positions.

Moore, who played defensive line for Missouri, will join the Sam Houston State football program in the FCS, where he will now play on the offensive side of the football at the tight end position. Moore shared his transfer news via Twitter.

Moore announced his decision to transfer from Missouri last month. Rather than sit out a year to play at another FBS program, Moore will be eligible to play right away for the FCS program. Moore still has two years of eligibility remaining, and he would be able to transfer to an FBS school in 2018 if he wanted to use his final year to return to the FBS level.

Although he will be playing a new position in college, Moore has experience at the position from his high school years. The former two-way player draw the eye os coaches and scouts at tight end and defensive end before ultimately being settled into playing defense for the Tigers.

Early look at basketball bracket reminds us football and basketball are apples and oranges

PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Deondre Ford #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks for a pass during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 3:07 PM EST

For the first time ever, the NCAA’s men’s basketball selection committee revealed an early look at the top 16 teams in their field ahead of the actual Selection Sunday. Perhaps this is inspired by college football’s College Football Playoff weekly rankings, but fortunately, this will be the only time the selection committee lets college hoops fans in behind the closed doors. But if you needed another reminder that college football and college basketball are apples and oranges, you need look no further than the release of the top 16 teams in men’s basketball, according to the bracket.

If this were a football tournament, then you might like Florida State’s  or Louisville’s chances (heck, you might even like their basketball chances right now too). Two of the top seeds do not play FBS football (Villanova and Gonzaga), and neither does a third top 16 program (Butler). Just one school that played in a New Years Six bowl game this past season managed to crack the top 16 of the bracket preview (Louisville), although Wisconsin fans surely feel they deserved a little more respect from the basketball committee. Six of the programs in the top 16 with an FBS program failed to reach a postseason bowl game (Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA and Virginia).

They also won’t cut the nets down in Lawrence when Kansas beats Texas.

We are a few weeks away from finding out what schools will get to play in the basketball tournament. Then we will see what schools manage to double-dip on the postseason fun this year. Odds are we may not have a school that claims both an FBS conference championship and a men’s basketball championship, but you never know. Here’s how the FBS conference champions currently fare on the basketball court this season:

 

Arkansas State would appear to have the best shot at a conference title among the teams listed above.

Texas Tech’s spring game will be played at Dallas Cowboys world headquarters

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

If you thought taking a regular season game on the road to be played in an NFL stadium was something, wait until you get a load at what Texas Tech is doing for its spring football game. The Red Raiders will play their annual spring football game at The Star, the state-of-the-art sports complex that serves as the world headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with a world-class organization such as the Cowboys,” Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in a released statement. “This will be a tremendous experience for not only our student-athletes but our fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Star will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”

The spring game will be held at the Ford Center, an indoor facility with a seating capacity of 12,000. The game will be televised as well, although those details will be released at a later time. Tickets to attend the game will cost $10 (those 18 years and younger can get in for free). Those fans looking to make the trip from Lubbock to Frisco will have quite the drive ahead of them. It takes roughly five hours to drive from Texas Tech’s campus to Frisco, Texas. Unlike Texas A&M’s issue a few years ago with regard to its spring game situation during stadium renovations, Texas Tech is not restricted in spring game locations by the Big 12 the way the Aggies were with the SEC.

Texas Tech is the first college football program to partner with the Cowboys in such a way, and you can’t help but wonder if this is going to open the doors to new innovative ways to operate a spring game.

Larry Porter joining Gus Malzahn at Auburn

MEMPHIS LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL
Associated Press
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

The well-traveled Larry Porter is apparently set to add yet another sticker to his coaching luggage.

First reported by Rivals.com, multiple media outlets (including HERE and HERE), are reporting that Porter will join Gus Malzahn‘s coaching staff at Auburn.  At this point, it’s unclear for what position Porter will be hired.

247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s still being determined if Porter will coach the running backs [or] the tight ends or both.” Tim Horton has coached the Tigers’ backs since 2013.

Scott Fountain had been AU’s tight ends and special teams coach up until this past week when it was reported that he’d no longer have an on-field role with the football program.  That created the spot that Porter is expected t fill, although, again, in what capacity is uncertain.

Porter, a running back in college, has spent all 19 seasons of his coaching career overseeing that positional group with the exception of two — he was the head coach at Memphis from 2010-11.  The past three seasons, Porter was on the staff at North Carolina.  His other FBS stops have included Texas (2013), Arizona State (2012), LSU (2005-09), Oklahoma State (2002-04) and Arkansas State (1999-2001).

UPDATED 1:04 p.m. ET: And now it’s official.