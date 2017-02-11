FCS player granted sixth, seventh seasons, will transfer to UMass

For decades, stories of this nature were unheard of. The last couple of years, however, they’re popping up more and more.
Bryton Barr began his college football playing career at FCS Towson in 2012, starting 11 games as a true freshman. He started the first two games the following season, then missed the remainder of that year with a pectoral injury. A similar injury cost him the entire 2014 season, while a torn ACL kept him out for all of the 2015 season.
The linebacker was healthy for all of 2016, but his eligibility clock was set to expire even as, in his own mind, he wasn’t finished with the collegiate level. After filing an appeal with the NCAA, Barr was not only granted a sixth season of eligibility last month but a seventh one as well.
Barr has since decided to transfer to UMass for his final two years of eligibility in 2017 and 2018. And after that latter season, he still maintains some hope that his career won’t be over despite all of the injury obstacles.
“My dream is still to play in the NFL,” the player told pennlive.com. “Even though I’ve had those injuries, I know that if I come up here and play like I can, I believe I can get a shot. I think I can get someone to, at least, let me get in camp. This wasn’t the plan, but I definitely think it’s going to work out good.”
In November of last year, Texas Tech offensive lineman Tony Morales, who missed every season from 2011-14 because of various injuries, was granted a seventh season of eligibility that he will use in 2017. After knee injuries cost him the 2010-12 seasons, Deontae Cooper earned a seventh year that he used in 2016.
On Tuesday, Arkansas added an assistant from the New York Jets to Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff. Three days later, they’ve doubled up on the professional coaching experience.
Chad Walker, the football program announced late Friday night, has been hired by Bielema and will serve as the Razorbacks’ outside linebackers coach. Walker had spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as defensive assistant/defensive backs coach.
The addition comes a few days after Walker’s Falcons fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
“Chad’s name was brought to my attention by several different people on the pro and collegiate level that have worked with him installing a 3-4 defense,” Bielema said in a statement. “After meeting him and going through the interview process, I’m really excited to get him on the field working with our guys and helping us transform our defense. I think he’ll hit the ground running in recruiting and I’m excited to have him join our family.”
This will mark Walker’s first on-field job at an FBS program let alone a Power Five school. He’s also been a grad assistant/quality control coach at places like West Virginia, LSU and Oklahoma.
A little over two months after leaving one former Big East football program, Corey Winfield has landed at another.
On his social media accounts Friday night, Winfield revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. The defensive back will be coming to Morgantown as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2017.
This upcoming year will be his final season of eligibility.
In late November, Winfield announced his intention to transfer from Syracuse. His departure from the Orange came not long after a rather scary incident that involved a former and then-current teammate.
Winfield was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident last April.
Howard allegedly went into an unprompted “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Chauncey Scissum near his jaw. Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
Winfield is a two-year starter for the Orange. His four pass breakups this past season were tied for the team lead.
It’s been a rough week for Rich Rodriguez when it comes to his Arizona assistants.
Wednesday, Rodriguez formally lost his running backs coach to West Virginia. Two days later, he officially lost his special teams coordinator to Cal as the Golden Bears confirmed Friday night that Charlie Ragle has been hired by first-year head coach Justin Wilcox to fill the same role.
Additionally, Ragle will coach Cal’s tight ends. He did that at UA as well.
“Charlie Ragle is an enthusiastic and energetic coach who is an excellent addition to our staff both on the field and in recruiting,” Wilcox said. “The special teams units he put on the field at Arizona were consistently among the best in the nation, while the tremendous success he has had in recruiting is powered by his ability to understand the recruiting culture from all perspectives. Having more than a decade of experience as a high school coach allowed him to build an excellent network of strong relationships that are greatly beneficial.”
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity at Cal,” Ragle said. “What is happening under the leadership of Justin Wilcox is very exciting. He is building the foundation for a program that has tremendous potential and a chance to be one of the best in the country and consistently compete for championships.”
Ragle had spent the past five seasons at Arizona. Those are his only five seasons at the FBS level.
As for Rodriguez, he now has two holes on his coaching staff to fill with the start of spring practice less than a week away.
In adding to his Wake Forest coaching staff, Dave Clawson has added an individual very familiar with the area in general and the conference specifically.
Wake announced in a press release that Clawson has picked Brad Sherrod to join his Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. No specific role and/or title was announced for Sherrod; that’s expected to come at a later time.
Sherrod comes to Wake after spending one season with FCS Sam Houston State as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He’s also a former player and assistant at ACC rival Duke.
“Brad is very familiar with the ACC from his time as both a player and coach at Duke,” said Clawson in a statement. “His experience in coaching linebackers as well as being a defensive coordinator will be a great asset to our staff. With every member of the defensive staff having coordinator experience, I am confident that our defense is in good hands.”
Sherrod’s other coaching stops include UMass, East Tennessee State, Elon and Delaware.