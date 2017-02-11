Former Mizzou DL Josh Moore heading to Sam Houston State… to play TE

Not only is Josh Moore switching schools, but he is also switching positions.
Moore, who played defensive line for Missouri, will join the Sam Houston State football program in the FCS, where he will now play on the offensive side of the football at the tight end position. Moore shared his transfer news via Twitter.
Moore announced his decision to transfer from Missouri last month. Rather than sit out a year to play at another FBS program, Moore will be eligible to play right away for the FCS program. Moore still has two years of eligibility remaining, and he would be able to transfer to an FBS school in 2018 if he wanted to use his final year to return to the FBS level.
Although he will be playing a new position in college, Moore has experience at the position from his high school years. The former two-way player draw the eye os coaches and scouts at tight end and defensive end before ultimately being settled into playing defense for the Tigers.
For the first time ever, the NCAA’s men’s basketball selection committee revealed an early look at the top 16 teams in their field ahead of the actual Selection Sunday. Perhaps this is inspired by college football’s College Football Playoff weekly rankings, but fortunately, this will be the only time the selection committee lets college hoops fans in behind the closed doors. But if you needed another reminder that college football and college basketball are apples and oranges, you need look no further than the release of the top 16 teams in men’s basketball, according to the bracket.
If this were a football tournament, then you might like Florida State’s or Louisville’s chances (heck, you might even like their basketball chances right now too). Two of the top seeds do not play FBS football (Villanova and Gonzaga), and neither does a third top 16 program (Butler). Just one school that played in a New Years Six bowl game this past season managed to crack the top 16 of the bracket preview (Louisville), although Wisconsin fans surely feel they deserved a little more respect from the basketball committee. Six of the programs in the top 16 with an FBS program failed to reach a postseason bowl game (Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA and Virginia).
They also won’t cut the nets down in Lawrence when Kansas beats Texas.
We are a few weeks away from finding out what schools will get to play in the basketball tournament. Then we will see what schools manage to double-dip on the postseason fun this year. Odds are we may not have a school that claims both an FBS conference championship and a men’s basketball championship, but you never know. Here’s how the FBS conference champions currently fare on the basketball court this season:
Arkansas State would appear to have the best shot at a conference title among the teams listed above.
If you thought taking a regular season game on the road to be played in an NFL stadium was something, wait until you get a load at what Texas Tech is doing for its spring football game. The Red Raiders will play their annual spring football game at The Star, the state-of-the-art sports complex that serves as the world headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.
“We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with a world-class organization such as the Cowboys,” Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in a released statement. “This will be a tremendous experience for not only our student-athletes but our fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Star will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”
The spring game will be held at the Ford Center, an indoor facility with a seating capacity of 12,000. The game will be televised as well, although those details will be released at a later time. Tickets to attend the game will cost $10 (those 18 years and younger can get in for free). Those fans looking to make the trip from Lubbock to Frisco will have quite the drive ahead of them. It takes roughly five hours to drive from Texas Tech’s campus to Frisco, Texas. Unlike Texas A&M’s issue a few years ago with regard to its spring game situation during stadium renovations, Texas Tech is not restricted in spring game locations by the Big 12 the way the Aggies were with the SEC.
Texas Tech is the first college football program to partner with the Cowboys in such a way, and you can’t help but wonder if this is going to open the doors to new innovative ways to operate a spring game.
The well-traveled Larry Porter is apparently set to add yet another sticker to his coaching luggage.
First reported by Rivals.com, multiple media outlets (including HERE and HERE), are reporting that Porter will join Gus Malzahn‘s coaching staff at Auburn. At this point, it’s unclear for what position Porter will be hired.
247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s still being determined if Porter will coach the running backs [or] the tight ends or both.” Tim Horton has coached the Tigers’ backs since 2013.
Scott Fountain had been AU’s tight ends and special teams coach up until this past week when it was reported that he’d no longer have an on-field role with the football program. That created the spot that Porter is expected t fill, although, again, in what capacity is uncertain.
Porter, a running back in college, has spent all 19 seasons of his coaching career overseeing that positional group with the exception of two — he was the head coach at Memphis from 2010-11. The past three seasons, Porter was on the staff at North Carolina. His other FBS stops have included Texas (2013), Arizona State (2012), LSU (2005-09), Oklahoma State (2002-04) and Arkansas State (1999-2001).
UPDATED 1:04 p.m. ET: And now it’s official.
For decades, stories of this nature were unheard of. The last couple of years, however, they’re popping up more and more.
Bryton Barr began his college football playing career at FCS Towson in 2012, starting 11 games as a true freshman. He started the first two games the following season, then missed the remainder of that year with a pectoral injury. A similar injury cost him the entire 2014 season, while a torn ACL kept him out for all of the 2015 season.
The linebacker was healthy for all of 2016, but his eligibility clock was set to expire even as, in his own mind, he wasn’t finished with the collegiate level. After filing an appeal with the NCAA, Barr was not only granted a sixth season of eligibility last month but a seventh one as well.
Barr has since decided to transfer to UMass for his final two years of eligibility in 2017 and 2018. And after that latter season, he still maintains some hope that his career won’t be over despite all of the injury obstacles.
“My dream is still to play in the NFL,” the player told pennlive.com. “Even though I’ve had those injuries, I know that if I come up here and play like I can, I believe I can get a shot. I think I can get someone to, at least, let me get in camp. This wasn’t the plan, but I definitely think it’s going to work out good.”
In November of last year, Texas Tech offensive lineman Tony Morales, who missed every season from 2011-14 because of various injuries, was granted a seventh season of eligibility that he will use in 2017. After knee injuries cost him the 2010-12 seasons, Deontae Cooper earned a seventh year that he used in 2016.