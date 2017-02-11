Larry Porter joining Gus Malzahn at Auburn

The well-traveled Larry Porter is apparently set to add yet another sticker to his coaching luggage.

First reported by Rivals.com, multiple media outlets (including HERE and HERE), are reporting that Porter will join Gus Malzahn‘s coaching staff at Auburn. At this point, it’s unclear for what position Porter will be hired.

247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s still being determined if Porter will coach the running backs [or] the tight ends or both.” Tim Horton has coached the Tigers’ backs since 2013.

Scott Fountain had been AU’s tight ends and special teams coach up until this past week when it was reported that he’d no longer have an on-field role with the football program. That created the spot that Porter is expected t fill, although, again, in what capacity is uncertain.

Porter, a running back in college, has spent all 19 seasons of his coaching career overseeing that positional group with the exception of two — he was the head coach at Memphis from 2010-11. The past three seasons, Porter was on the staff at North Carolina. His other FBS stops have included Texas (2013), Arizona State (2012), LSU (2005-09), Oklahoma State (2002-04) and Arkansas State (1999-2001).

UPDATED 1:04 p.m. ET: And now it’s official.