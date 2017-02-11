Syracuse grad transfer Corey Winfield lands at West Virginia

A little over two months after leaving one former Big East football program, Corey Winfield has landed at another.
On his social media accounts Friday night, Winfield revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. The defensive back will be coming to Morgantown as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2017.
This upcoming year will be his final season of eligibility.
In late November, Winfield announced his intention to transfer from Syracuse. His departure from the Orange came not long after a rather scary incident that involved a former and then-current teammate.
Winfield was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident last April.
Howard allegedly went into an unprompted “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Chauncey Scissum near his jaw. Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
Winfield is a two-year starter for the Orange. His four pass breakups this past season were tied for the team lead.
It’s been a rough week for Rich Rodriguez when it comes to his Arizona assistants.
Wednesday, Rodriguez formally lost his running backs coach to West Virginia. Two days later, he officially lost his special teams coordinator to Cal as the Golden Bears confirmed Friday night that Charlie Ragle has been hired by first-year head coach Justin Wilcox to fill the same role.
Additionally, Ragle will coach Cal’s tight ends. He did that at UA as well.
“Charlie Ragle is an enthusiastic and energetic coach who is an excellent addition to our staff both on the field and in recruiting,” Wilcox said. “The special teams units he put on the field at Arizona were consistently among the best in the nation, while the tremendous success he has had in recruiting is powered by his ability to understand the recruiting culture from all perspectives. Having more than a decade of experience as a high school coach allowed him to build an excellent network of strong relationships that are greatly beneficial.”
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity at Cal,” Ragle said. “What is happening under the leadership of Justin Wilcox is very exciting. He is building the foundation for a program that has tremendous potential and a chance to be one of the best in the country and consistently compete for championships.”
Ragle had spent the past five seasons at Arizona. Those are his only five seasons at the FBS level.
As for Rodriguez, he now has two holes on his coaching staff to fill with the start of spring practice less than a week away.
In adding to his Wake Forest coaching staff, Dave Clawson has added an individual very familiar with the area in general and the conference specifically.
Wake announced in a press release that Clawson has picked Brad Sherrod to join his Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. No specific role and/or title was announced for Sherrod; that’s expected to come at a later time.
Sherrod comes to Wake after spending one season with FCS Sam Houston State as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He’s also a former player and assistant at ACC rival Duke.
“Brad is very familiar with the ACC from his time as both a player and coach at Duke,” said Clawson in a statement. “His experience in coaching linebackers as well as being a defensive coordinator will be a great asset to our staff. With every member of the defensive staff having coordinator experience, I am confident that our defense is in good hands.”
Sherrod’s other coaching stops include UMass, East Tennessee State, Elon and Delaware.
Last season, Miami was 31st in the country in run defense one year after they were 107th in the same category. One of the big reasons for that turnaround was Craig Kuligowski.
Friday, the assistant was rewarded for past production and future projections.
In a press release, The U announced that Kuligowski has been promoted to assistant head coach. While not specified, the new title likely comes with some type of raise.
Kuligowski will continue on with his line duties for the upcoming season.
“Craig did an outstanding job last season working with our defensive line,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “He’s a terrific motivator and a great teacher.”
In addition to the improvement in run defense, the Hurricanes were fifth nationally in tackles for loss and 22nd in sacks. They were second in the ACC in the former category and fifth in the latter.
A defense that was tied for 83rd (28.8 points per game) in scoring in 2015 morphed into one that was tied for 13th (18.9 ppg) last season in Richt’s first season.
Ole Miss’ coaching loss is officially Georgia’s gain.
Wednesday, it was reported that Tray Scott would be leaving as defensive line coach at Ole Miss to take the same job at Georgia. Two days later, UGA confirmed as much in a press release.
“Tray is considered one of the very best up and coming defensive line coaches in the country,” Scott’s new boss, Kirby Smart, said in a statement. “He’s going to be an immediate asset as we begin planning for spring practice. Tray will complement our current coaching staff and will be excellent in the development of our defensive linemen.”
Scott was just hired by the Rebels last month. The past two seasons, he served in the same role as line coach at North Carolina. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.
The hiring of Scott comes a couple of days after it was learned that Tracy Rocker, the Bulldogs’ line coach the past three seasons, was no longer a part of Smart’s staff.