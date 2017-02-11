Syracuse grad transfer Corey Winfield lands at West Virginia

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A little over two months after leaving one former Big East football program, Corey Winfield has landed at another.

On his social media accounts Friday night, Winfield revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. The defensive back will be coming to Morgantown as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2017.

This upcoming year will be his final season of eligibility.

I am pleased to announce that I am officially a West Virginia… https://t.co/XHeA7dJNoO — Corey Winfield (@c_xi_w) February 11, 2017

In late November, Winfield announced his intention to transfer from Syracuse. His departure from the Orange came not long after a rather scary incident that involved a former and then-current teammate.

Winfield was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident last April.

Howard allegedly went into an unprompted “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Chauncey Scissum near his jaw. Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.

Winfield is a two-year starter for the Orange. His four pass breakups this past season were tied for the team lead.