Texas Tech’s spring game will be played at Dallas Cowboys world headquarters

If you thought taking a regular season game on the road to be played in an NFL stadium was something, wait until you get a load at what Texas Tech is doing for its spring football game. The Red Raiders will play their annual spring football game at The Star, the state-of-the-art sports complex that serves as the world headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.
“We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with a world-class organization such as the Cowboys,” Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in a released statement. “This will be a tremendous experience for not only our student-athletes but our fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Star will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”
The spring game will be held at the Ford Center, an indoor facility with a seating capacity of 12,000. The game will be televised as well, although those details will be released at a later time. Tickets to attend the game will cost $10 (those 18 years and younger can get in for free). Those fans looking to make the trip from Lubbock to Frisco will have quite the drive ahead of them. It takes roughly five hours to drive from Texas Tech’s campus to Frisco, Texas. Unlike Texas A&M’s issue a few years ago with regard to its spring game situation during stadium renovations, Texas Tech is not restricted in spring game locations by the Big 12 the way the Aggies were with the SEC.
Texas Tech is the first college football program to partner with the Cowboys in such a way, and you can’t help but wonder if this is going to open the doors to new innovative ways to operate a spring game.
The well-traveled Larry Porter is apparently set to add yet another sticker to his coaching luggage.
First reported by Rivals.com, multiple media outlets (including HERE and HERE), are reporting that Porter will join Gus Malzahn‘s coaching staff at Auburn. At this point, it’s unclear for what position Porter will be hired.
247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s still being determined if Porter will coach the running backs [or] the tight ends or both.” Tim Horton has coached the Tigers’ backs since 2013.
Scott Fountain had been AU’s tight ends and special teams coach up until this past week when it was reported that he’d no longer have an on-field role with the football program. That created the spot that Porter is expected t fill, although, again, in what capacity is uncertain.
Porter, a running back in college, has spent all 19 seasons of his coaching career overseeing that positional group with the exception of two — he was the head coach at Memphis from 2010-11. The past three seasons, Porter was on the staff at North Carolina. His other FBS stops have included Texas (2013), Arizona State (2012), LSU (2005-09), Oklahoma State (2002-04) and Arkansas State (1999-2001).
UPDATED 1:04 p.m. ET: And now it’s official.
For decades, stories of this nature were unheard of. The last couple of years, however, they’re popping up more and more.
Bryton Barr began his college football playing career at FCS Towson in 2012, starting 11 games as a true freshman. He started the first two games the following season, then missed the remainder of that year with a pectoral injury. A similar injury cost him the entire 2014 season, while a torn ACL kept him out for all of the 2015 season.
The linebacker was healthy for all of 2016, but his eligibility clock was set to expire even as, in his own mind, he wasn’t finished with the collegiate level. After filing an appeal with the NCAA, Barr was not only granted a sixth season of eligibility last month but a seventh one as well.
Barr has since decided to transfer to UMass for his final two years of eligibility in 2017 and 2018. And after that latter season, he still maintains some hope that his career won’t be over despite all of the injury obstacles.
“My dream is still to play in the NFL,” the player told pennlive.com. “Even though I’ve had those injuries, I know that if I come up here and play like I can, I believe I can get a shot. I think I can get someone to, at least, let me get in camp. This wasn’t the plan, but I definitely think it’s going to work out good.”
In November of last year, Texas Tech offensive lineman Tony Morales, who missed every season from 2011-14 because of various injuries, was granted a seventh season of eligibility that he will use in 2017. After knee injuries cost him the 2010-12 seasons, Deontae Cooper earned a seventh year that he used in 2016.
On Tuesday, Arkansas added an assistant from the New York Jets to Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff. Three days later, they’ve doubled up on the professional coaching experience.
Chad Walker, the football program announced late Friday night, has been hired by Bielema and will serve as the Razorbacks’ outside linebackers coach. Walker had spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as defensive assistant/defensive backs coach.
The addition comes a few days after Walker’s Falcons fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
“Chad’s name was brought to my attention by several different people on the pro and collegiate level that have worked with him installing a 3-4 defense,” Bielema said in a statement. “After meeting him and going through the interview process, I’m really excited to get him on the field working with our guys and helping us transform our defense. I think he’ll hit the ground running in recruiting and I’m excited to have him join our family.”
This will mark Walker’s first on-field job at an FBS program let alone a Power Five school. He’s also been a grad assistant/quality control coach at places like West Virginia, LSU and Oklahoma.
A little over two months after leaving one former Big East football program, Corey Winfield has landed at another.
On his social media accounts Friday night, Winfield revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. The defensive back will be coming to Morgantown as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers in 2017.
This upcoming year will be his final season of eligibility.
In late November, Winfield announced his intention to transfer from Syracuse. His departure from the Orange came not long after a rather scary incident that involved a former and then-current teammate.
Winfield was one of two ‘Cuse defensive backs who were stabbed by a former Orange defensive back, Naesean Howard, in a frightening incident last April.
Howard allegedly went into an unprompted “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Chauncey Scissum near his jaw. Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
Winfield is a two-year starter for the Orange. His four pass breakups this past season were tied for the team lead.