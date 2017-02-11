Texas Tech’s spring game will be played at Dallas Cowboys world headquarters

If you thought taking a regular season game on the road to be played in an NFL stadium was something, wait until you get a load at what Texas Tech is doing for its spring football game. The Red Raiders will play their annual spring football game at The Star, the state-of-the-art sports complex that serves as the world headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with a world-class organization such as the Cowboys,” Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in a released statement. “This will be a tremendous experience for not only our student-athletes but our fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Star will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”

The spring game will be held at the Ford Center, an indoor facility with a seating capacity of 12,000. The game will be televised as well, although those details will be released at a later time. Tickets to attend the game will cost $10 (those 18 years and younger can get in for free). Those fans looking to make the trip from Lubbock to Frisco will have quite the drive ahead of them. It takes roughly five hours to drive from Texas Tech’s campus to Frisco, Texas. Unlike Texas A&M’s issue a few years ago with regard to its spring game situation during stadium renovations, Texas Tech is not restricted in spring game locations by the Big 12 the way the Aggies were with the SEC.

Texas Tech is the first college football program to partner with the Cowboys in such a way, and you can’t help but wonder if this is going to open the doors to new innovative ways to operate a spring game.

